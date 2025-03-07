Draymond Green sympathizes with Karl-Anthony Towns on loss of close friend after his comments about ducking GSW

Draymond Green has doubled down on comments he made after Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Warriors-Knicks game on Sunday. During a conversation with Baron Davis on his podcast, Green suggested that he heard Towns missed the game because Jimmy Butler was in town.

“Some would say he didn't play because Jimmy was in the building,” Green said.

It has now come to light that Towns missed the Warriors-Knicks game because he had to attend the funeral of a friend with his family. Speaking on the subject, Towns said:

“This is one of those moments where I had to be there for my family and be there for the kids that lost somebody really special to them.”

A reporter informed Green about the situation following the Warriors’ win over the Nets on Thursday. Green sent his condolences to KAT and his family.

“That's unfortunate, I'm sorry to hear that. That sucks," Green said. "But my comments that I made were, you know, 'People, what I heard was this.' That's what I heard. So I do send my well wishes to him and his family.

“It's inevitable, we all experience death in one way or another, and we'll all experience it in the same way one day. So it's unfortunate, you never wish that on anybody, but 'The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis' must go on.”

Draymond Green weighs in on Stephen Curry’s position in the GOAT debate

Draymond Green touched on Stephen Curry’s spot in the GOAT debate during Thursday’s episode. Green said that Curry deserves to be ranked highly on that list, highlighting the guard's influence on the game.

"When you talk about what he does on the basketball court, with all due respect to LeBron James, with all due respect to Michael Jordan, there's no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded," Green said.

"You're telling me the game of basketball is modeled after how you play, ...you telling me that guy don't go in the GOAT conversation?"

Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter ever and his accolades stack up well when compared to many who are already a part of the GOAT debate.

However, unlike many players on that list, Steph still has the chance to keep adding to his already long list of achievements. It’ll be interesting to see what the GOAT debate looks like when players like Curry and LeBron James hang up their boots.

