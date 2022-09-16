“I think everything these days is about controversy”- Draymond green highlights media effect on basketball, says the beautiful game is suffering now and turning to ‘drama’

Draymond Green and the NBA media have undoubtedly had a rocky relationship over the course of his career. As an outspoken leader on the court and a polarizing personality off it, Green has found himself at odds with media members and critics alike.

Green, who won his fourth NBA championship in 2022, can't help but get frustrated with how the media portrays the league. He wishes basketball fans had more opportunities to learn about the game they love and players they idolize.

During a recent appearance on LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel, the reigning NBA champion spoke about the current state of the NBA media:

"One thing that I hate about TV is I feel like I personally can't turn on the TV and learn much about basketball. I think everything these days are about controversy, is about this thing, that thing. Such and such walked outside of the club with his shoe untied. This guy was at this restaurant with this guy and why where they together?

Like it's all drama based, and I feel like when I was growing up as a kid, when I fell in love with this game, I can turn on five shows and sit and watch and learn about the game of basketball. And I feel like no one does that anymore. No one speaks about the game and actually teaches the game."

In an industry where personalities like ESPN's Skip Bayless thrive off manufacturing controversy, Draymond Green's comments hold a considerable amount of weight.

Bayless created a firestorm on social media when he took a shot at LeBron James' son. The ESPN analyst reacted to a viral video of Bronny James dunking during a game in Europe.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though.

The tweet was heavily criticized by fans online. It also fueled a debate about whether a line was crossed when he attacked a player's son.

Draymond Green And The "Beautiful Game" Of Basketball

Draymond Green - The Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green and The Golden State Warriors know a thing or two about the beautiful game of basketball. During their early championship runs, the team put on an incredible display of basketball. A perfect blend of off-ball movement, playing selflessly, and getting each other high-quality looks. They won three championships in four seasons between 2015-2018.

It's understandable why the four-time NBA All-Star wants to see the game in its purest form passed down to future generations.

"I always say basketball is a very, very beautiful game. But it's very delicate and if handled incorrectly, you can completely destroy the product.

You can completely destroy the game, and a part of that is a lack of education. If you think of anything in life where there's a lack of education, that thing suffers. And that is basketball, and I truly feel like our sport has suffered now."

Draymond Green and the Warriors are looking to defend their title and win back-to-back championships for the first time since 2017 and 2018.

They kick off their 2022-23 season by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center on October 18.

