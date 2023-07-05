Draymond Green talks about No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama's weak spots: He ain't doing that in the NBA

During a recent appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George podcast Draymond Green discussed how he will look to guard Victor Wembanyama next season.

"He's elite," Green said of Wembanyama. "Hell of a talent, but some of the shit that I've seen, we're not letting him do that. NBA. But you're not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters."

"You got to press up into him. You can't let him get comfortable. If you let him get comfortable, you lose because you're not blocking his shot.He may not even see your contest. Like, he's 7' 5", he shoot the ball up here, right? "

"He may not even see your contest. So with a guy like that, you got to do your work. Crowding. You know what I'm saying? Like, I'm crowding him from the time he start running up and down the court.

"When they get the rebound and they start coming, I'm crowding because I can't let him get to a space where he's comfortable, where he's going to get to that space and do what he want to do."

Draymond Green's comments come after Wembanyama entered the NBA as the first-overall selection in the 2023 NBA draft by Spurs. As such, Green will see Wembanyama on multiple occasions in the upcoming season, which will test Green's elite-level defense.

Draymond Green talks about crisis of confidence

Over the last two years, Draymond Green has launched a successful podcast and giving his takes on what's happening around the NBA. When you think of Green, lacking in confidence isn't something that comes to mind.

However, during his interview with Paul George, Draymond Green talked about how he struggled with confidence shortly after Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors.

"We have our success, then KD comes, my individual game as far as scoring and shooting suffered because then that became so much of what they wanted me to do. The shooting wasn't a priority at all. ..."

"I started being called and viewed as a non-shooter, when in fact, I shot 37% from 3 like no one was just helping off of me. But then I started being like spoke to and viewed as a non-shooter just because I was doing so much to get those guys involved."

"I lost my confidence, and so I lost my confidence in my shot. And, you know, I'm trying to get K involved, I'm trying to get Steph, I'm trying to get Klay involved.

"In my mind, I'm thinking, like, 'Man, Steph came down and hoisted three crazy shots and because he did, Klay just came down and hoisted one from half court and next time, he came down and hoisted one from the other side of half court.'

Fortunately, Green adapted and continued to play a significant role for the Warriors, helping them to four championships.

The Golden State Warriors recently acquired Chris Paul via a trade with the Washington Wizards, so Draymond Green will hope to challenge for the fifth championship of his career next season.

