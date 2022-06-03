"Draymond Green has turned into an offensive liability" - Skip Bayless criticizes 3x champ after heavy Game 1 loss to Boston Celtics in NBA Finals, taunts him with, "Wish he could shoot as well as he talks you-know-what"

Golden State's Draymond Green-led defense kept Boston's offense in check in the first three quarters of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. That defense, however, melted in the face of the Celtics’ scorching-hot shooting in the fourth quarter.

The Boston Celtics’ top-ranked defense came alive in the final 12 minutes of Thursday's game, holding the Warriors’ previously electric offense to only 16 points. The Celtics won the game 120-108.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors’ best scorers, barely had breathing room to get comfortable with their shots.

Following Golden State’s anemic offensive output in the fourth quarter, Skip Bayless found the perfect time to take a shot at Green:

“Draymond Green has turned into an offensive liability. Wish he could shoot as well as he talks you-know-what.”

Green has never been known for his shooting, which is why Boston dared him to shoot every time he had the ball.

The Celtics’ switch-heavy defense often looked like they had an extra man on the floor, particularly in the fourth quarter. When the Warriors’ shooters couldn’t buy a basket, Green’s lack of scoring was only highlighted.

Green often acts as the Golden State Warriors’ point guard. But when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole were handcuffed by Boston’s defense, it made Green a liability on offense.

The former Defensive Player of the Year finished with four points, missing all but two of his 12 shots. He fouled out with a few seconds left in the game to cap off his forgettable night.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond Green: “When you’re making shots it’s a boost. When you’re missing shots it’s a Debbie downer… got to give them credit.” Draymond Green: “When you’re making shots it’s a boost. When you’re missing shots it’s a Debbie downer… got to give them credit.”

The veteran sports analyst’s last point was a dig at Green’s trash-talking. It’s a well-known part of his game that others have appreciated and many more have come to hate.

Win or lose, a big game or a dud, no one in the NBA is expecting the forward to stop trash-talking.

The Golden State Warriors are not worried about Draymond Green’s performance

The Golden State Warriors will take any sort of offense from Draymond Green as long as he continues to be the team's defensive lynchpin.

The Golden State Warriors have appeared in the NBA Finals in six of the last eight seasons.

In each of those times, Draymond Green’s role has always been as a playmaker and defensive enforcer. Green has perfected that crucial role in the Warriors’ dynasty.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Draymond Green breaks down the Celtics’ defense and the challenges they provide Draymond Green breaks down the Celtics’ defense and the challenges they provide https://t.co/SoJOysGO1a

The four-time All-Star’s value is often not seen in the box score, something head coach Steve Kerr has repeatedly praised him for. The versatile forward is an underrated catalyst for their offense and orchestrates plays with aplomb.

Draymond Green’s best work will be on defense, and that is where he will be judged on. As long as he continues to be the Warriors’ defensive anchor, Kerr will take whatever he can give on offense.

