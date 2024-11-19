Draymond Green turns Good Samaritan for 'nervous' All-Star's Steph Curry mission

Draymond Green and Steph Curry share a special relationship as they have spent 13 seasons together with the Golden State Warriors. Green has earned a not-so-good reputation for how intense he is on the court but he showed off his gentler side on Monday and shared a fascinating story about his teammate.

Well-known reporter and television personality Rachel Nichols revealed that following the Warriors' loss to the LA Clippers on Monday, Green shared a story about an unnamed current All-Star who was keen on reaching out to Curry. She added that the player was extremely nervous to contact him and even asked Green for assistance in composing a text message.

"Great story from Draymond Green tonight about the reverence Steph Curry inspires — he said a current NBA All-Star hit him this summer to ask for Steph's number and then basically asked Draymond to help compose a text to him, because he was too nervous to do it on his own," Nichols tweeted.

The story proves just how admired Curry is among his peers. The four-time NBA champion is arguably the greatest player of his generation and continues to perform at a high level even at 36 years old.

Curry has become a global icon and has a loyal following. He won the AP Player of the Year award in 2015 and was twice named the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. He was also part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team alongside the game's greatest players.

Nichols followed up on Draymond Green's story and asked Steph Curry if he was aware of how he is perceived by his fellow players.

"I asked Steph if he even knows that other guys in the league feel like this, and he said he does when one of these type of things happen," Nichols posted. "It's surreal," he said, although he also noted that partly just means he's old."

It has been an incredible 16-year career for Curry who continues to dazzle fans with his remarkable skillset. With younger stars emerging in the league, many of them looked up to Curry when they were growing up.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari get emotional when speaking of his admiration for Steph Curry

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield at the Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

On Oct. 18, LA Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari was asked about getting the opportunity to meet Steph Curry, his favorite player growing up. He was emotional when he talked about the respect he has for Curry.

"It's crazy. I liked him since I was in sixth grade," Olivari said. "That's my favorite player ever, and the first thing he told me was I'm a big fan of your game."

Olivari also revealed that he has a signed Steph Curry jersey and would sleep beside it. He then shared that Curry also presented him with a pair of signed shoes when they met during the NBA preseason, which was a touching gesture for him.

"I just wanted to be like him so bad," Olivari said. "He gave me a pair of his shoes and signed them. That meant the world to me."

