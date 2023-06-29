The Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green have been a dominant force since 2012-13. They rarely miss the playoffs. They missed it in 2019-20 after Kevin Durant left and Klay Thompson hurt his ACL. They did make it to the play-in tournament in 2020-21, but fell short against the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Draymond Green, in a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, shed light on his deep connection with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, famously known as the Splash Bros. Green expressed an overwhelming sense of appreciation and admiration, stating that he is forever indebted to his legendary teammates.

The time between the Warriors' finals appearance in 2019 and their return in 2022 was marked by various challenges. Thompson endured a lengthy absence of 941 days due to multiple injuries, while Curry suffered a hand injury in the 2019-20 season. These obstacles left Green without his esteemed partners on the court for what seemed like an eternity. He said:

"I'm indebted to those guys forever you know, like you're my brothers. You can never mention me and not mention them. You can't mention them and not mention me. We tied together forever and I think that's what makes it special."

Draymond Green expressed his profound gratitude for the Splash Brothers. To him, their bond extends far beyond basketball success. It is a connection that intertwines their names inseparably, both as teammates and as friends.

Green emphasized that mentioning one requires acknowledging the others. This symbiotic relationship is what makes their partnership exceptional and enduring.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's explosive shooting partnership

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are what makes the Warriors so successful. However, Curry and Thompson form one of the best backcourts ever.

The moniker "Splash Brothers" gained traction in 2012, during Curry and Thompson's second season together.

It originated from a remarkable regular-season game in 2012-13, where the duo combined for seven first-half 3-pointers against the Charlotte Bobcats.

The term was coined by Brian Witt, a writer for Warriors.com, who tweeted the hashtag "#SplashBrothers" from the team's official account. The nickname resonated instantly, cleverly drawing inspiration from the legendary Oakland-based "Bash Brothers," Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco, known for their prodigious home runs while playing for the Oakland Athletics.

With their unrivaled shooting prowess, Curry and Thompson's "Splash Brothers" label has become an indelible symbol of the most exceptional shooting backcourt in basketball history.

