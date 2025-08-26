Draymond Green vehemently denies viral narrative about his infamous Jordan Poole altercation

It has been nearly three years since Draymond Green's infamous punching incident with Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. However, the altercation continued to be a viral narrative on social media, with some creating malicious stories about what really happened.

On Tuesday, Green vehemently denied another social media post, claiming that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provoked Poole to stand for himself against Green before the former Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch. Green replied on the Threads post with cap emojis.

Green's Threads post

The punching incident happened during training camp, causing a massive stir in the Warriors franchise, which was then fresh from winning the 2022 NBA championship.

The video of the punch was first posted by TMZ, which saw both Green and Poole chirping at one another before the altercation.

A year after the incident, Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards, ending their saga. Poole had a leadership role in the Wizards, but was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

Poole played a key role in the Warriors' 2022 title run, playing as the team's sixth man and sparkplug off the bench to help Golden State win its fourth NBA championship with Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, Green has since apologized to Poole and the team, putting the issue behind them.

Draymond Green admits he still feels the pain of punching incident with Jordan Poole

Draymond Green has addressed the punching incident with Jordan Poole three years after it happened. During the Pivot Podcast last June, Green spoke about the lessons he learned about the altercation and how it still haunts him.

"Age thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, I still learn those lessons," Green said. "That situation happened, I'm like, all right, cool, we move on. And then when we couldn't. And for a while it made me think like, man, this dude nothing like me. When those things happen, you just move on."

"But it taught me so much because it taught me, you're right, he may not be like you. He ain't from where you from. The things you went through, the way you had to come up, he may not have came up like that," he added.

Green also admitted that he was not himself during the spur-of-the-moment.

"So, for that five seconds, I forgot where I was at. Because I immediately went to what I know. But what you know don't really work here. And everybody say, oh man, but you was ten years in, you should know better," he said.

This year, Green will enter to his 14th season in the NBA as he looks to add another title to his collection with the Warriors.

