“Lights, camera, action, Draymond Green can take some bullets” – Patrick Beverley believes Warriors are unsure on filling in the shoes of Draymond Green, says they will lack toughness in absence of the veteran

Since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole last week during practice, there has been uncertainty in Golden State. Fans have speculated about each player's future with the team. The Warriors will need all the help they can get as they look to win back-to-back NBA championships. However, many are wondering what the Warriors would look like without Green.

The way Western Conference rival Patrick Beverley sees things, the Warriors without Draymond Green aren't the same team. On the first episode of his "Pat Bev podcast" for Barstool sports alongside Rone, Beverley talked about the situation in the West. Beverley believes Green plays a vital role for the team and that he will be hard to replace.

"I don't know whose taking that pressure off Steph, and I mean pressure , like basketball skill pressure, like, lights camera action," Beverley said.

"Draymond Green can take some bullets while the other guys can kind of do their thing. Wigs is willing to have that role? I don't know if Poole is ready for that role, you know what I'm saying?"

Known as an outspoken locker room leader, Green has been the glue that keeps the Warriors together. However, last week's scuffle with Jordan Poole at practice completely changes the team's dynamic.

Draymond Green and the Warriors' toughness

Draymond Green and Steph Curry (2022 NBA Finals - Game Six)

Draymond Green is one of the most important players on the Warriors, both on the court and in the locker room. Throughout his career, Green has proven himself to be one of the toughest players time and time again. Green has averaged 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his 10 seasons with the Warriors.

Patrick Beverley is more than aware of Green's toughness because the two have battled one another several times. Throughout Beverley's NBA career, he has matched up with Green and the Warriors three times.

With Beverley on the Lakers, the odds of seeing him match up with the Warriors in the playoffs are increasingly high. Although the Lakers missed the playoffs last season, the team seems poised for a big 2022-23 season.

Of course, we could see Green part ways with the Warriors via trade in the aftermath of the punch. With so much up in the air, we want to hear from you. How do you think things will play out in Golden State in the future? Sound off below!

