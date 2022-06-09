“He talks the talk, but he walks it as well, and he’s not afraid to put his body on the line” - 5x All-Star believes Draymond Green would’ve been great in the ’80s and '90s

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a tough series against the Boston Celtics. The physicality of the series has led to a debate about the prevalence of the style in modern basketball versus the '80s and '90s.

5x All-Star Reggie Miller spoke about Draymond Green's physicality during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. Miller also stated that he believes Green would have been great in Miller's era in response to Dan Patrick saying it.

"Yes, he would because he is a let's face it, he talks to talk but he walks it as well. He's not afraid to put his body on the line, and he's not afraid to challenge his teammates as well as the opponents.

"It's hard to compare eras because there's different rules from the '80s, the '90s, and obviously the 2000s, so I understand where he's coming from."

Reggie Miller's point is the conclusion that some have reached in the debate between the classic players and the modern players. Each era of basketball has differences in its style of play and its star players.

Despite the difficulty in making the comparison, Miller still believes that Draymond Green would hold his own in any era.

While the 5-time All-Star believes that Draymond Green would fit with the previous generations, he also believes that Green was wrong about one point.

5x All-Star Reggie Miller weighs in on the Cedric Maxwell-Draymond Green situation.

Reggie Miller believes that Green needs to give credit to Cedric Maxwell.

Comparing modern players to classic players is unfair to both generations because of the different rules. Miller believes Draymond Green should give Cedric Maxwell more credit, as well as vice-versa.

"I know he was kind of taking shots at Cedric Maxwell. Cedric Maxwell was a baller back in the day. I don't think he's giving Cedric enough credit on his type of game because just, you know, saying that he would have been bullied, no that's not the case. Cedric Maxwell could talk the talk and walk it as well."

Ultimately, Reggie Miller believes that Green should do his research on the player that Maxwell was in his era.

"So I think he needs to do a little history. You're right he's a historian, but he needs to know that that Cedric could bring that he could bring the heat too."

Reggie Miller is not the only person who believes that Cedric Maxwell could bring the heat.

bomani @bomani_jones i didn't realize those draymond quotes were in response to cedric maxwell. i think draymond has a point. some of those old heads were on the business end of what they brag about.



however...



cedric maxwell is from kinston, nc. he ain't gotta explain himself to me beyond that. i didn't realize those draymond quotes were in response to cedric maxwell. i think draymond has a point. some of those old heads were on the business end of what they brag about.however...cedric maxwell is from kinston, nc. he ain't gotta explain himself to me beyond that.

Maxwell proved that he could handle things physically during his career.

Still, the tweet references what Draymond Green meant during his press conference. Some players in that era were bullies, and some got bullied.

As to whether or not Cedric Maxwell would have been the one getting bullied, some older players and fans disagree with Green.

