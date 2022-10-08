“Draymond Green, where are ya at, man…Where is the new media accountability?” – NBA analyst slams Draymond Green for not speaking publicly about an altercation with a teammate after his video goes viral

Draymond Green said new media should “be very critical, but tell us the whole truth.” He’s been pushing this movement as a way to hold basketball analysts and reporters accountable for what they say or write.

Nick Young, on "First Things First," has kept the receipts of everything the Golden State Warriors forward has been saying about his pet phrase. The Fox Sports analyst now wants Green to stand by his words:

“Draymond Green, where are ya at, man? I saw you drop the pod today but it’s the one you recorded – Patrick Beverley – a few days ago. Where’s the tweet, where’s the video, where’s the statement?

"Where’s the new media accountability for the fact Steph’s (Curry) had to talk about this, (general manager) Bob Myers’ had to talk about this, (coach) Steve Kerr’s had to talk about this. You’re never, never far from a microphone if you got someone else’s screwup or someone else to go after!

"We know the whole world has seen you punch Jordan Poole in the face, and you can’t thumb out a tweet, can’t pop on?”

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Draymond Green, where you at? Where is the new media accountability?" @getnickwright reacts to video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole: "Draymond Green, where you at? Where is the new media accountability?"— @getnickwright reacts to video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole: https://t.co/txufy5nlo8

For much of last season, Green was never far away from his podcast to comment on almost anything that involved basketball. He upped the ante in the playoffs when he regularly analyzed or commented on some high-profile or controversial games.

Green’s willingness to be on the mic has been ingrained in the minds of fans that even the ESPYs took a playful dig at him. They had the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year pretend he was about to do his podcast in the middle of the awards ceremony.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



The Draymond Green Show live from the ESPYs

“I've been kicked outta bigger situations than this."The Draymond Green Show live from the ESPYs “I've been kicked outta bigger situations than this." The Draymond Green Show live from the ESPYs 😂https://t.co/l8IWEwoz8J

The reasoning behind his new media and his propensity for promptly making updates have been glaringly lacking over the past few days. After news broke that he punched Jordan Poole during practice, Green was conspicuously absent.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, coach Steve Kerr and superstar Steph Curry have already responded to the media regarding the incident.

Myers was adamant that the organization will deal with the matter “internally.” He also didn’t think that Green should miss any games for throwing a haymaker at Poole. His comments, though, were made before a video, which has since gone viral, was leaked.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Bob Myers does not anticipate Draymond to miss any games for his altercation with Poole Bob Myers does not anticipate Draymond to miss any games for his altercation with Poole https://t.co/EC7kVl4MgW

More than anyone else in the Golden State Warriors and given his past stance regarding the media, Green is expected to say something soon. The whole world is still waiting for the surprisingly quiet new media king to break his silence.

Several of Draymond Green’s past statements in his podcast seems all for show now

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

In one episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” he knew exactly what Jordan Poole was all about even when JP was still a rookie:

“One day, him and Glenn Robinson III, they got into it. All these guys are coming to me like, ‘Tell him to shut up! This young guy’s always got something to say.’ I’m not gonna tell him to shut up! If you can’t handle him talking sh*t, that’s on you!

“At that moment, the way he was getting under that guy’s skin, I appreciate that.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(h/t Draymond Green said this a few months ago:(h/t @AhnFireDigital Draymond Green said this a few months ago: (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) https://t.co/D6HR9mOmqw

Apparently, that wasn’t the case when Draymond Green was on the receiving end of Poole’s trash talk.

Here's another quote from one of his podcasts:

“I play basketball. When I go on the basketball court, I’m not going out there to punch somebody in the mouth. I’m not going out there to try and pick a fight with anybody. I’m going out there on the basketball court to simply win a basketball game.”

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach Draymond Green, trusted media source Draymond Green, trusted media source https://t.co/C1LY0fMcgg

Presumably, Green was talking about playing against NBA opponents. He just proved he couldn’t even do this during practice with a teammate.

Poll : 0 votes