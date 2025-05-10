"Draymond is handling it well" - Steve Kerr commends Timberwolves' swift action on fan responsible for alleged racist shot at Warriors star

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr complimented the Minnesota Timberwolves after their staff kicked out a fan for allegedly throwing a racial slur at Warriors star Draymond Green in Game 2. Per the Wolves management, two fans verbally abused the four-time champion.

Green was riding a stationary bike when the fans targeted him in the fourth quarter. The four-time All-Star responded by saying something back at the fan.

Ahead of Game 3, Kerr spoke to the reporters about the incident. The champion coach thought the organization did a good job of kicking out the fans involved. Additionally, he got a hold of Draymond Green and told the media that the four-time champion "is handling it well."

"The Wolves handled that beautifully and Draymond is handling it well," Steve Kerr said.

He stayed on the subject by complimenting the franchise for what they've done for the opposing team.

"I never take words from one person and label a city with that. There's just going to be individuals -- sometimes they're drunk, whatever -- who cross the line. It's unfortunate. But it doesn't at all impact my view of Minneapolis."

Per reports, the organization kicked out the first fan who started hurling racial slurs at Green. However, security wasn't able to pursue the second fan. A statement from the Wolves revealed that a second individual left his location before security could get near.

Minnesota couldn't identify the fan and is currently investigating the matter.

Draymond Green - post the Warriors's 117-93 Game 2 loss - defended himself and shut down the agenda around him being an "angry black man."

At the end of his talk with the media, he said the narrative about him being angry is ridiculous.

Steve Kerr wants Green to be careful with his fouls

In Game 2, Draymond Green was assessed a technical foul after accidentally throwing an elbow at Naz Reid's head. In just the second round, the forward has accumulated five technical fouls. Two more and he'll be suspended for a playoff game.

After the game, Steve Kerr talked to the media and said Green should stay composed and cool-headed. Even with that, Kerr said the 35-year-old forward knows the consequences and will try his best to avoid situations where he could get a technical foul.

During Golden State's latest contest against the Wolves, Steve Kerr and the team found it difficult not to have their best player on the court. Without Steph Curry (left hamstring strain), Steve Kerr expects Green to be in his best behavior and not cause any more trouble.

