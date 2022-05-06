“Draymond, Klay, Steph, they were just clowning us” - Phil Handy says he blacked out and dropped a lot of ‘F-bombs’ at the Cavaliers team after Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals

The iconic 2016 NBA Finals featured the 73-9 Golden State Warriors starring Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry versus the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. The series rocked the basketball world after the reeling Cavs bounced back from a 1-3 deficit to stun the mighty Warriors.

Playing a big role in that titanic reversal of fortunes was Phil Handy, who was then part of Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue’s staff. On an episode of Certified Buckets, Handy recalled his post-Game 2 speech after watching the Warriors toy with the Cavs in the first two games:

“It just got to a point that I got fed up…For me after Game 2, I was really in a place where I just felt like Draymond, Klay, Steph, they were just clowning us. They were just putting on a show. They were in front of our bench dancing... And I was like, ‘Nah, man, we can’t go out like this.’”

The now LA Lakers assistant coach continued to share what happened behind the scenes after two demoralizing losses to the Warriors:

“Ty Lue was gracious enough to let me black out…I blacked out in front of the team. A lot of F-bombs, a lot of N-words, a lot of B words, really just for the sense of challenging our guys like, ‘Look man, Cleveland is a hard-nosed city, we're not representing the city in the right fashion. We in the finals, man. We put in a lot of hard work to get here. Let’s respond and let’s compete.’”

The NBA Finals Game 1 final score was 89-104 while the second game ended 77-110. Both games were as lopsided as they looked as the Bay Area team looked invincible as they have been all season long.

Behind LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers will win their first game of the series in Game 3. Handy’s speech wasn’t lost on the Cavs at the time. Irving, in an interview a few days after the Cavs’ delirious celebration, would credit their proud assistant coach who had the guts to call them out.

The 2016 NBA Finals are remembered for "The Block" and "The Shot" that reverberated in Ohio. However, the F-bombs, N-words and B words that came out of Phil Handy’s mouth may have helped save that series for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Phil Handy is ready to become a head coach in the NBA

LeBron James' new head coach could be someone he worked closely with this season. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

The LA Lakers’ search to replace former head coach Frank Vogel could end up in their own backyard. This after Phil Handy, on the same podcast, announced his willingness to take on the central role on the bench:

“I am definitely at that point now to where I know I’m ready to be a head coach. I’m ready to take on my own team and direct that ship in that fashion.

Handy brings a no-nonsense approach that has earned him the respect and admiration of NBA players wherever he’s gone to coach. One of the bright spots in the LA Lakers' disastrous season was Handy’s work with the team’s superstars.

He’s been known to go after LeBron James and Anthony Davis and cuss them out when necessary. If the Lakers are looking for a “voice,” who has great leadership skills, they may have one in their ranks already.

