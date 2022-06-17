"Draymond knows that podcast bout to do BTS numbers", "Kobe gon block that ni**as number from the grave", "Steph won and Drake bout to drop, we have entered lightskin ni**a solstice" - Fans relentless as Golden State prevail 4-2 to win the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors were crowned the 2022 NBA champions following Thursday's 103-90 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Warriors won the title despite the odds stacked against them.

Their experience of being in six finals in the last eight years came in handy as they fought valiantly to prevail against the mighty Celtics.

Steph Curry won the maiden NBA Finals MVP award of his career for his efforts throughout the series. With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green struggling initially, the two-time MVP carried the load and averaged 30.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals per game, shooting on 47/42/83 splits.

NBA world mercilessly trolls Boston Celtics following Finals loss

The Boston Celtics made a remarkable turnaround this season. They were three games below the .500 mark in January but stormed back to finish the campaign with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat en route to the finals.

However, the Celtics' inexperience showed up against the Golden State Warriors. Boston had only themselves to blame for the majority of their losses during this series. Fans showed no remorse to their players and the franchise following their loss. Here's how fans reacted to their loss:

Corn ⚕ @luhblix kobe gon block that niggas number from the GRAVE kobe gon block that niggas number from the GRAVE

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Celtics dreaming about Steph tonight Celtics dreaming about Steph tonight https://t.co/7KMDZzzykj

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo they said Tatum love Kobe so much he couldn’t let the Celtics pass Lakers in titles they said Tatum love Kobe so much he couldn’t let the Celtics pass Lakers in titles 😭

💯 Cash @CashNasty Can’t even blame the refs…Celtics just looking like ass Can’t even blame the refs…Celtics just looking like ass

The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA The Boston Celtics have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs so they get the Coach Carter send off: The Boston Celtics have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs so they get the Coach Carter send off: https://t.co/p6tVkRPFqE

Willie 🍺35-30 @WillieStrokerWI Celtics going out like the bitches they are Celtics going out like the bitches they are

NBA Memes @NBAMemes The Celtics when the other team isn’t injured The Celtics when the other team isn’t injured https://t.co/ecbPcTUjAI

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Ime Udoka in the Celtics locker room right now Ime Udoka in the Celtics locker room right now https://t.co/vs4VrvODWH

Mike Guardabascio @Guardabascio Congrats to the choke ass Boston Celtics on still only winning ONE title since 1986 but continuing to masquerade as an elite franchise. Truly inspirational for disappointments everywhere 🫡 Congrats to the choke ass Boston Celtics on still only winning ONE title since 1986 but continuing to masquerade as an elite franchise. Truly inspirational for disappointments everywhere 🫡

NBA World heaps praise on Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors for shutting down critics

The Golden State Warriors weren't considered a legitimate threat to win the title this year. They were counted out even during the finals, until as late as Game 5. However, Steph Curry and his crew prevailed against all odds to reclaim their throne.

The franchise went through a rough two-year patch following their last NBA Finals visit in 2019. Kevin Durant departed the team, Klay Thompson missed two years due to long-term injuries, and Steph Curry failed to lead them to the playoffs last campaign. However, he delivered on his promise in emphatic style by winning his maiden finals MVP award.

This was arguably the Warriors' most meaningful championship win, considering the adversity they had to face over the last two seasons. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green proved their mettle without Kevin Durant. It made sure the rest of the league knows they are still the most dominant big-three in the league when healthy.

Fans gave the Warriors their flowers with some emphatic reactions. Here are the best ones:

Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already @big_business_ Draymond knows that podcast bout to do BTS numbers Draymond knows that podcast bout to do BTS numbers

Zack Fox @zackfox steph won and drake bout to drop we have entered lightskin nigga solstice steph won and drake bout to drop we have entered lightskin nigga solstice

kuz @kylekuzma Steph a mf savage Steph a mf savage

Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already @big_business_ Watching Andrew Wiggins completely put Tatum in the Kurt Angle ankle lock all series has been the wildest shit. Watching Andrew Wiggins completely put Tatum in the Kurt Angle ankle lock all series has been the wildest shit.

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 How Draymond and Klay carrying Steph into the Warriors parade How Draymond and Klay carrying Steph into the Warriors parade https://t.co/KRFPjwrNKt

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 When the Warriors seen the Celtics tryna get a ring When the Warriors seen the Celtics tryna get a ring https://t.co/phBDZAERNl

StatMuse @statmuse FiveThirtyEight gave the Warriors a 17% chance to win the Finals.



Before this season, they projected the Warriors to go 36-46 with a 0.1% chance of winning it all. FiveThirtyEight gave the Warriors a 17% chance to win the Finals.Before this season, they projected the Warriors to go 36-46 with a 0.1% chance of winning it all. https://t.co/iUijBNabcJ

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Kevin Durant watching the Warriors win Kevin Durant watching the Warriors win https://t.co/5GwVMZpd2v

BBS⚔️ @badazzdezzy The Warriors fucking overrr the Celtics🤣🤣🤣That bitch Steph ain’t missing shit The Warriors fucking overrr the Celtics🤣🤣🤣That bitch Steph ain’t missing shit

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk “PUT A FUCKING RING ON IT” “PUT A FUCKING RING ON IT” https://t.co/rcfH2lUpAF

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steph ties LeBron with four championships Steph ties LeBron with four championships 😅 https://t.co/oTVqULRMVR

WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse this photo going down in the history books this photo going down in the history books https://t.co/uxZ32Efpbf

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far