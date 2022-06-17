"Draymond knows that podcast bout to do BTS numbers", "Kobe gon block that ni**as number from the grave", "Steph won and Drake bout to drop, we have entered lightskin ni**a solstice" - Fans relentless as Golden State prevail 4-2 to win the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors were crowned the 2022 NBA champions following Thursday's 103-90 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Warriors won the title despite the odds stacked against them.
Their experience of being in six finals in the last eight years came in handy as they fought valiantly to prevail against the mighty Celtics.
Steph Curry won the maiden NBA Finals MVP award of his career for his efforts throughout the series. With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green struggling initially, the two-time MVP carried the load and averaged 30.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals per game, shooting on 47/42/83 splits.
NBA world mercilessly trolls Boston Celtics following Finals loss
The Boston Celtics made a remarkable turnaround this season. They were three games below the .500 mark in January but stormed back to finish the campaign with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat en route to the finals.
However, the Celtics' inexperience showed up against the Golden State Warriors. Boston had only themselves to blame for the majority of their losses during this series. Fans showed no remorse to their players and the franchise following their loss. Here's how fans reacted to their loss:
NBA World heaps praise on Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors for shutting down critics
The Golden State Warriors weren't considered a legitimate threat to win the title this year. They were counted out even during the finals, until as late as Game 5. However, Steph Curry and his crew prevailed against all odds to reclaim their throne.
The franchise went through a rough two-year patch following their last NBA Finals visit in 2019. Kevin Durant departed the team, Klay Thompson missed two years due to long-term injuries, and Steph Curry failed to lead them to the playoffs last campaign. However, he delivered on his promise in emphatic style by winning his maiden finals MVP award.
This was arguably the Warriors' most meaningful championship win, considering the adversity they had to face over the last two seasons. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green proved their mettle without Kevin Durant. It made sure the rest of the league knows they are still the most dominant big-three in the league when healthy.
Fans gave the Warriors their flowers with some emphatic reactions. Here are the best ones: