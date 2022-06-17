Create
Notifications

"Draymond knows that podcast bout to do BTS numbers", "Kobe gon block that ni**as number from the grave", "Steph won and Drake bout to drop, we have entered lightskin ni**a solstice" - Fans relentless as Golden State prevail 4-2 to win the NBA Finals

Golden State celebrates winning the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Golden State celebrates winning the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Arhaan Raje
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Jun 17, 2022 10:37 AM IST

The Golden State Warriors were crowned the 2022 NBA champions following Thursday's 103-90 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Warriors won the title despite the odds stacked against them.

Their experience of being in six finals in the last eight years came in handy as they fought valiantly to prevail against the mighty Celtics.

Steph Curry won the maiden NBA Finals MVP award of his career for his efforts throughout the series. With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green struggling initially, the two-time MVP carried the load and averaged 30.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals per game, shooting on 47/42/83 splits.

NBA world mercilessly trolls Boston Celtics following Finals loss

The Boston Celtics made a remarkable turnaround this season. They were three games below the .500 mark in January but stormed back to finish the campaign with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat en route to the finals.

However, the Celtics' inexperience showed up against the Golden State Warriors. Boston had only themselves to blame for the majority of their losses during this series. Fans showed no remorse to their players and the franchise following their loss. Here's how fans reacted to their loss:

kobe gon block that niggas number from the GRAVE
Celtics dreaming about Steph tonight https://t.co/7KMDZzzykj
@big_business_ bruh tatum in the gulag rn https://t.co/J9LMcp5MGd
@big_business_ All series biz https://t.co/lct5YG9mDv
they said Tatum love Kobe so much he couldn’t let the Celtics pass Lakers in titles 😭
Can’t even blame the refs…Celtics just looking like ass
Boston Celtic season is over https://t.co/Ni2N9YbxXE
The Boston Celtics have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs so they get the Coach Carter send off: https://t.co/p6tVkRPFqE
Celtics going out like the bitches they are
The Celtics when the other team isn’t injured https://t.co/ecbPcTUjAI
Ime Udoka in the Celtics locker room right now https://t.co/vs4VrvODWH
Congrats to the choke ass Boston Celtics on still only winning ONE title since 1986 but continuing to masquerade as an elite franchise. Truly inspirational for disappointments everywhere 🫡

NBA World heaps praise on Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors for shutting down critics

The Golden State Warriors weren't considered a legitimate threat to win the title this year. They were counted out even during the finals, until as late as Game 5. However, Steph Curry and his crew prevailed against all odds to reclaim their throne.

The franchise went through a rough two-year patch following their last NBA Finals visit in 2019. Kevin Durant departed the team, Klay Thompson missed two years due to long-term injuries, and Steph Curry failed to lead them to the playoffs last campaign. However, he delivered on his promise in emphatic style by winning his maiden finals MVP award.

This was arguably the Warriors' most meaningful championship win, considering the adversity they had to face over the last two seasons. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green proved their mettle without Kevin Durant. It made sure the rest of the league knows they are still the most dominant big-three in the league when healthy.

Fans gave the Warriors their flowers with some emphatic reactions. Here are the best ones:

Draymond knows that podcast bout to do BTS numbers
steph won and drake bout to drop we have entered lightskin nigga solstice
Steph a mf savage
Watching Andrew Wiggins completely put Tatum in the Kurt Angle ankle lock all series has been the wildest shit.
How Draymond and Klay carrying Steph into the Warriors parade https://t.co/KRFPjwrNKt
When the Warriors seen the Celtics tryna get a ring https://t.co/phBDZAERNl
FiveThirtyEight gave the Warriors a 17% chance to win the Finals.Before this season, they projected the Warriors to go 36-46 with a 0.1% chance of winning it all. https://t.co/iUijBNabcJ
Kevin Durant watching the Warriors win https://t.co/5GwVMZpd2v
The Warriors fucking overrr the Celtics🤣🤣🤣That bitch Steph ain’t missing shit
“PUT A FUCKING RING ON IT” https://t.co/rcfH2lUpAF
Also Read Article Continues below
Steph ties LeBron with four championships 😅 https://t.co/oTVqULRMVR
this photo going down in the history books https://t.co/uxZ32Efpbf

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...