"Draymond might have MVP in 80s and 90s" - Draymond Green passing Larry Bird in career 3PM has fans in shambles

Draymond Green has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's premier defenders. He hasn't been known for his scoring capabilities as they weren't relied on that much by the Golden State Warriors, even if he was capable of hitting shots from deep. Interestingly, Digits Sports App shared that the Warriors forward has more career 3-pointers made than Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, 650 to 649.

It's an interesting comparison of statistical totals from the two stars, considering that Bird is renowned for his shotmaking at the peak of his career. Several NBA fans shared their reactions on X as they found it intriguing how a player like Green surpassed Bird's career 3-pointers total.

"Draymond might have an MVP in the 80s and 90s."

Some fans quickly mocked Larry Bird, considering he was one of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's competitors back in their era. Looking at the league's greatest shooters in history, the three-time NBA champion and three-time MVP has established a legacy by being part of that elite company.

However, some fans wondered how many missed 3-point attempts Draymond Green has despite finally eclipsing Larry Bird's mark. In his 12 seasons, Green has averaged 2.6 shot attempts from beyond the arc, averaging 32.0% from that range. He has shot 650 of 2,030.

Meanwhile, Bird lasted 13 seasons in the NBA with 1.9 attempts from 3-point range and averaged 37.6%. He finished 649 of 1,727. He also won the 3-point Contest at the All-Star Game three straight times from 1986-88.

Draymond Green talked about working on getting his confidence back in his shooting

Speaking with LA Clippers guard Paul George's "Podcast P," Draymond Green talked about his shooting lows a few seasons ago and how he is regaining his confidence in shotmaking.

"It was all confidence though," Green said. "And now I'm working to get that confidence still. Last year was a big jump for me. It was a big hurdle. For a while, I'd miss that first one and would be like, 'Oh, no, I'm going to do the rest of that s***. I ain't shooting no more.' And now I'm starting to get over that hurdle like, miss the first one, 'Oh, I'll take another.'"

From 2018 until the 2021-22 regular season, Green shot below 30% from 3-point range after posting commendable numbers in past seasons. Before his decrease in shooting efficiency, the Warriors forward shot 38.8% from beyond the arc during the 2015-16 season. He described it as confidence in his ability to hit shots from deep.

However, constantly missing attempts from that range can derail one's confidence, especially considering that Green isn't known for making those kinds of shots regularly.

Be that as it may, Green continues to work on his process of getting that former version of himself in one of his most efficient seasons in shooting the rock from deep range. This season, he's averaging 2.4 attempts from 3-point range and shooting 44.8%.