"Draymond is one of the greatest steals in NBA history" - Klay Thompson outlines Draymond Green's importance to Warriors, says he will be "immortalized in this franchise"

Klay Thompson recognizes the importance of Draymond Green. The five-time All-Star has nothing but praise for his 32-year-old teammate's contributions to the Golden State Warriors franchise over the last decade.

Green, who was selected 35th overall in the 2012 Draft, is a four-time All-Star and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year (2017). He was also a key part of the Warriors' three championship wins in the last 10 years.

Speaking at a media session after the Golden State Warriors finished practice on Tuesday, Thompson highlighted Green's impact on the team. He told reporters:

"Draymond [Green] is one of the greatest steals in NBA history and he will be immortalized in this franchise."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also acknowledged Draymond Green's influence on the franchise. The forward is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, which sometimes leads to his emotions getting the better of him.

Green often finds himself on the receiving end of a technical foul, with his tally for the season currently standing at 14. He is two technical fouls away from earning a one-game suspension, but Kerr seemingly has no problem with this aspect of his play.

Speaking on the Damon and Ratto show, Kerr said:

“He’s the ultimate winner and a long with that comes a lot of technical fouls. That’s the deal and I’ll take that deal any day.”

"I give him credit for not shying away from criticism" -Zaza Pachulia on former teammate Draymond Green

Zaza Pachulia, who won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, also has words of appreciation for Draymond Green.

Speaking on The Morning Roast, Pachulia said:

"He said in one of the interviews after the game that he needs to be better. There are players that I played with or against, they need different ways to motivate themselves. That was motivation actually for him."

"I give him credit for not shying away from the criticism. He criticized himself and at the same time found a way to be better. The last couple of game's he's been amazing."

Pachulia also believes that Green has "found his rhythm" after the long injury layoff. He said:

"Obviously missing so many games, it's not that easy to come back and started playing the same way that he used to before he got injured. It takes some time. You are being rusty."

"The game is a little fast. It will take a couple of games to slow down. But I think he's found his rhythm and he feels good. That's what matters. That's what we need for the playoffs."

