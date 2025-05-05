"Draymond owned up" - Steve Kerr and Buddy Hield give insight in emotional Warriors meeting led by Steph Curry and co-leaders

Steve Kerr and Buddy Hield opened up about the Golden State Warriors meeting after arriving in Houston for Game 7 against the Rockets on Sunday. The Dubs not only failed to end the series two nights ago, their inexperienced opponents beat them up 103-89. With their backs against the wall, they had to regroup for the winner-take-all showdown.

When asked about how Draymond Green set the tone for Game 7, Kerr responded:

“Draymond set the tone last night at our team meeting. Basically, he owned up to losing his poise in Game 6.”

The multi-titled coach mentioned how Green’s flagrant foul against Jalen Green proved costly for the Warriors. Although the former Defensive Player of the Year winner remained in the game, Kerr thought the team lost its poise. According to Kerr, the veteran forward lived up to his promise of playing with better poise and stability.

Buddy Hield stayed on the same thread in his courtside interview. When asked by Charles Barkley what the Warriors talked about to prepare for Game 7, the sharpshooting guard responded:

"Yesterday, we had a very emotional meeting led by Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry], and Jimmy [Butler]. From then, I was just locked in. … [the meeting] gave everybody chills."

Draymond Green nearly undid what he promised Steve Kerr and the Warriors in the second quarter against the Rockets. After Fred VanVleet was called for a reach-in foul, Green flailed and hit the point guard in the mouth. After review, the forward was called for a technical foul.

Steve Kerr praised Buddy Hield’s “two-way performance”

Steve Kerr wanted his team to avoid a slow start on the road against the Rockets. The coach was aware that Houston’s elite defense and the crowd giving the home team energy would be tough to overcome.

Buddy Hield stepped up to give the Dubs the start Kerr wanted. He had eight points and an assist to make up for Steph Curry’s early struggles. Hield’s 42-foot heave to end the first quarter gave the Warriors a 23-19.

Steve Kerr had this to say about Hield’s performance:

“I thought his defense was tremendous tonight, too. This was not just a lights-out shooting performance. It was a two-way performance.”

Kerr emphasized how Buddy Hield helped Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green to subpar shooting nights. VanVleet, who caused the Warriors problems in Games 4, 5 and 6, tallied 17 points behind 6-for-13 efficiency. The point guard went to the free-throw line just twice.

Green could not get going on offense, finishing the game with eight points on eight shots. Steve Kerr praised the sweet-shooting guard who had a hand in limiting Houston’s most dynamic scorers.

