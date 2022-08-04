"Draymond is that pulse, I’ve been in that locker room" - Former Warriors teammate emphasizes Draymond Green's importance to the Dubs

Draymond Green is one of the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors' Big 3. The 32-year-old has helped the franchise win four NBA championships in a span of eight years. Although Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been stellar in the team's development into becoming a dynasty, there is no denying Green's impact.

Having served the team for the last 10 years, Draymond Green is now looking for a max-contract extension from the Dubs. NBA analysts believe that this demand by the four-time All-Star is a little far-fetched. However, his former teammate Matt Barnes has come up with why the Dubs should not even think of trading him.

Although offering a max contract would be tough, Barnes pointed out that a two-year high salary deal could be another option. Speaking about Green in the NBA Today, he said:

"Obviously you want to bring back Wiggins, he was probably one of the most essential players in the Finals. Poole is an up-and-coming star. Klay is Klay, but Draymond does so much more for the organisation Jalen, you know how these guys go. This guys will be a Hall of Famer. If you want to call him a role player, probably the greatest role player of All-time."

Draymond Green is one of the highest IQ players in the league. His ability to draw plays makes life easy for the other players on the team. Another quality that stands out the most is his leadership.

Speaking more about what he brings to the table, Matt Barnes added:

"He does so much more than that meets the eye when it comes to a statistical eye challenge. He holds the whole organisation accountable from top to the owners to player with Steph and everyone else, Draymond is that pulse, I’ve been in that locker room, so it would be a huge mistake.

"I know he wants a max-deal, but like Jalen said, if it is a two-year deal, you have to pay him top-dollar, because they know how valuable it is if they lost someone as valuable as Draymond Green."

Other than Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors have a few other contracts they need to look at. The likes of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are also extension eligible.

For a team that is already paying a lot in luxury tax, it will be difficult to offer another max-contract to Green. However, they cannot afford to lose his services as he has been pivotal to the team's success.

Does Draymond Green deserve a max-contract extension?

Draymond Green's defense is another valuable contribution to the team. The 32-year-old can guard all positions and can lock up the best offensive players on the opposition team. He is a competitor who can get into his opponents' heads with ease.

The Dubs are an aging team, but they have enough talent to win a few more championships. However, none of that is possible without Draymond Green. His veteran presence is going to be crucial for them in the upcoming seasons.

Undoubtedly, the team is in a dilemma on whether to offer him a max contract or not. The four-time champ still has two years left on his current deal. He has an opt-in during the last year and mostly the Dubs will decide on Green's future only then.

Keeping the core together is what has helped the Warriors achieve a lot of success in the last decade. However, they will have to continue doing that, only then will they be able to achieve even more success in the seasons to come.

