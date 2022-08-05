"Draymond's not guarding him, that small ball five... You can't do that with a guy that size" - Richard Jefferson believes 8x All-Star would be dominant in today's NBA

Draymond Green is one of the best defenders of his generation, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. Green was also the defensive anchor for the Golden State Warriors' four championship runs since 2015. However, Richard Jefferson thinks Green would not have been to able guard former eight-time NBA All-Star Yao Ming.

In a special crossover episode between the "Road Trippin'" and "The Long Shot" podcasts, Channing Frye and Jefferson discussed big men with Duncan Robinson. Frye recalled how he guarded big centers during his rookie year in 2005.

"When I was a rookie, I was 6'10", 6'11", 230 (pounds)," Frye said. "That's when centers exist. Oh my God, it was the worst. They were like, 'Channing, go get Shaq (O'Neal), go get Jahidi White; go guard Z-Bo straight up. Go guard like a young Marc Gasol.'"

"Road Trippin'" co-host Allie Clifton then asked Frye what it was like to guard Yao Ming. Frye called it impossible, as Ming had a great touch for his size and also had the ability to pass or make shots over tall defenders.

"It was impossible. ... Imagine, Yao Ming shot the technical fouls for Houston," Frye explained. "Crazy (touch). Even if you thought you did good, he was just like turnaround jumper like you shoot on little kids. ... You can't double team him. He was just going to pass to Ron Artest who's averaging 30 that year."

Frye even went as far as saying Ming would be an MVP in the league if he was healthy and playing in today's NBA. Jefferson chimed in and explained that small ball centers like Green and P.J. Tucker would not have been effective in stopping the Chinese superstar.

"Draymond's not guarding him, like that small ball five?" Jefferson said. "P.J. Tucker, like you can't do that with a guy that size. Because he will just duck in. You put it up, you shouldn't collapse and then you throw it out. Somebody might toughen him up in the pick-and-roll, but like him, Shaq, you couldn't go Draymond on Shaq."

Draymond Green thinks he's the best defender ever

In an interview with "Dubs Talk" podcast (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area) last year, Draymond Green made headlines by saying something ridiculous.

Green proclaimed he was the best defender in NBA history. He was confident about his resume as well as his skills. He explained that he had all the attributes to become a great defender.

"I think I'm the best defender to ever play in the NBA," Green said. "I stand by that. I'd put myself up against anyone. I think when you look at the things that make a good defender — reaction time, toughness, being able to see the picture long before it develops, and most importantly, in order to finish a defensive possession, you got to rebound, and I think I rebound well."

There's no denying Green is a great defender. He's one of the best of his generation and quite possibly one of the best ever. However, there are other great defenders in NBA history, such as Bill Russell, Tim Duncan, Gary Payton, Dennis Rodman and Ben Wallace.

