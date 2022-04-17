"Draymond's a Hall of Famer... He's one of the best players in the league" - Steve Kerr in awe of Draymond Green after his exemplary performance against Nuggets

Draymond Green had a terrific Game 1 outing for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Green led the Warriors to an important 123-107 Game 1 victory against the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the 2022 Playoffs.

With the Chase Center hosting an NBA playoff game for the first time, Green put up an all-round statline of 12 points, nine assists, and six rebounds.

Green's efficiency, however, was more than his contribution on the offensive end. He played a big role in limiting MVP candidate Nikola Jokic to 25 points on 25 shot attempts and also had three blocks in the game.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was full of praise for Green's impact on both ends of the floor. He told reporters in the post-game media interaction:

"Draymond’s a Hall of Famer. He's two-time Olympic champion. I don't know how many times he's made the all-star team, an awful lot. He's been Defensive Player of the Year. He’s one of the best players in the league. Tonight, he showed why."

Green's defense even drew appreciation from Jokic himself. The Nuggets' center told the media:

"They have Draymond, who is - a how many times Defensive Player of the Year? Two, three times - he was in this situation..."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Jokić described how Draymond and the Warriors made his life difficult in Game 1 Jokić described how Draymond and the Warriors made his life difficult in Game 1 https://t.co/yfC0VpNaRq

"His IQ is crazy" - Steph Curry praises Draymond Green for his ability to impact a basketball game

Having finished with a plus-minus score of +21 (the best for any starter in Game 1), Draymond Green earned praise from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry, who played off the bench for Golden State for the first time since the 2018 Playoffs, complimented Green's high basketball IQ. He said:

"His IQ is crazy... It's great to see him peaking at the right time after all he’s been through this season.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry on Draymond Green: "His IQ is crazy... It's great to see him peaking at the right time after all he’s been through this season.” Steph Curry on Draymond Green: "His IQ is crazy... It's great to see him peaking at the right time after all he’s been through this season.”

Thompson also raved about his teammate's defensive prowess. The guard, who knocked down three triples in the very first quarter versus Denver and finished the game with 19 points, told the media:

“Draymond’s the best defender in the world.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame Klay Thompson: “Draymond’s the best defender in the world.” Klay Thompson: “Draymond’s the best defender in the world.”

With Green showing such ominous form to begin the playoffs, Warriors fans will relish the chances of the team winning a fourth NBA title in eight years.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh