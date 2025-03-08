"Draymond's punch gave him extreme CTE"- NBA fans in stitches over Jordan Poole's bizarre act during Wizards practice

Jordan Poole was back at it with his weird antics during practice. The Washington Wizards are set to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Poole and the Wizards were practicing days prior to their matchup. While training is typically seen as something serious, NBA players still mess around, especially toward the end of a session.

With that in mind, Poole was caught making bizarre gestures while he was running down the court. As JP stopped running to the end of the baseline, he squinted his eyes and began repeatedly sticking his tongue back in and out.

Fans on social media were bewildered by his actions and couldn't help but roast Jordan Poole. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Draymonds punch gave him extreme CTE"

"I understand now Draymond"

Here are other reactions on X:

"Now I see why Draymond did what he did 😭," one tweeted.

"I guess playing for the Wizards will do that to you he’s officially lost it," one said.

"Would been funny if Draymond fist came outta no where," another said.

"What being on the Wizards for 2+ years does to a man," another said.

Jordan Poole questionable for Saturday's game against Raptors

The Washington Wizards are set to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. There's a possibility Jordan Poole could miss his fourth consecutive game due to injury. Poole hurt his right elbow after their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 26. While he managed to finish the game, Poole felt soreness in his elbow the following day.

Since then, JP has missed three straight games. In Poole's absence, the Wizards went 2-1 with Khris Middleton leading the charge. However, despite their 50% win rate without their star guard, it's unlikely that Washington will make the Play-In Tournament this year.

Jordan Poole recently received criticism from former ESPN radio host Ryen Russillo. The former host explained how poorly Poole has performed as the face of the franchise.

"He's arguably my least-favorite player in the league right now," said Russillo. "I guess if you're trying to lose games, Poole is great for you. I don't know how much longer I'd want to be rebuilding having that guy take the most shots on my basketball team. But again, if it's about losing, good stuff."

True enough, the Washington Wizards have never found success since Poole's arrival. Last season, they finished in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. This season, they're on the verge of finishing dead last in 15th place.

