“Draymond said it himself - Health is everything” - Kendrick Perkins on how Steph Curry's injury means no title chances for the Golden State Warriors

According to Shams Charania, Steph Curry's season has come to an end due to a foot injury he sustained in their last outing against the Boston Celtics.

The point guard sustained an injury about four minutes into the second quarter, bringing his time on the court to a halt as he sat out the rest of the game. After undergoing an X-ray, he was diagnosed with a sprained ligament on his left foot, with no fracture.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief.

Reacting to Curry's injury and how it affects the Warriors' title dreams, Kendrick Perkins shares his opinion. He stated that he strongly believes that their title hopes are over.

"I strongly believe that the Warriors' title hopes are done for this season. Period!" Perkins said.

He went on to explain his thought process, tying his conclusions to the good form the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are experiencing. He also quoted Draymond Green's previous statement on health being everything in the playoffs.

"I'm looking at the way teams are playing across the league," Perkins said. "I'm looking at the Western Conference. What the Mavericks are doing, what Memphis is doing, and what Denver are doing. And Draymond said it himself, "health is everything.""

Are the Golden State Warriors title hopes threatened by Steph Curry's injury?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles past Ish Smith #4 of the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on March 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

No Golden State Warriors player has had more minutes on the court this season than Steph Curry, who averages 34.5 minutes per game. Curry has featured in 64 outings and missed six games this season. Only Kevon Looney has appeared and started every game for the Warriors this season.

Without Curry, the Warriors are an unimaginable thought no one envisaged. The next few weeks will be very critical for Steve Nash and the Warriors. The Baby Face Assassin's absence on the court for the remainder of the season will be a great determinant of how they'll be able to handle the crisis.

Kendrick Perkins explained what an uphill task it will be for Nash for the remainder of the season. Claiming the next 12 games with be a gut-wrenching experience for the Warriors. Figuring out the best rotations, building continuity and chemistry amongst its players.

"When you saw Steve Nash getting mad the other night and working smart. Yes, it's about protecting Steph Curry," Perkins agreed. "But it was about him having 12 games left in the season. And him trying to find his rotations, trying to find the continuity, trying to find the chemistry," he added.

Edited by Arnav