"Draymond shouldna called him a b***h" - NBA fans react to Kevin Durant's 'coldness' ruining possible reunion with Stephen Curry

It's been a wild couple of days around the NBA as the Golden State Warriors reportedly tried to go all-in to orchestrate a reunion between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Durant, however, didn't seem to want any part of another stint in the Bay area, and since he's only got one year left in his contract, that essentially killed the deal.

According to a report, the Warriors underestimated Durant's 'coldness' towards the organization. Needless to say, the fans had plenty to say about this on social media:

"Put them on his back for 2 chips and everyone else got the credit. I would be upset too," one fan said.

"He probably told Steph he didn’t want to play for Steve Kerr again," one fan speculated.

"acting like he didn’t only win a ring because of curry," another one chimed in.

"KD never wanted to return why are we constantly pushing these headlines 😂," one fan wondered.

"They underestimated how unlikable draymond is," a fan said.

The Warriors had no choice but to pivot and go after Jimmy Butler instead. Butler had reportedly let them know that he wouldn't sign a contract extension, but they got a deal done shortly after he was traded.

Stephen Curry reacts to Jimmy Butler acquisition

The Warriors blew a big lead down the stretch to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Even so, Stephen Curry was more optimistic than we've seen him for most of the season.

Shortly after the loss, the future Hall of Famer addressed Butler's arrival, and while he acknowledged that there had been plenty of drama in the past, he fully expected him to be motivated:

“I know there was a lot of drama down there (in Miami). Who really knows what the story is. We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy," Steph said.

The Warriors made a risky gamble. Butler is 35 and has a long history of injuries, and they're going to commit a lot of money to him, Curry and Draymond Green through to 2027.

Even so, we've already seen what kind of player he is when he's at his best and on the court, especially in the playoffs. Also, they managed to keep their young players, which is a big win for the front office.

