“Draymond talks so much trash” - Anthony Edwards’ only reason to want Warriors in playoffs surfaces

Anthony Edwards had high expectations for the Minnesota Timberwolves entering the 2023-24 season. After losing to the Denver Nuggets, the eventual champs, in the first round, Edwards had utmost confidence in his team. Ant-Man wanted to play deep into the playoffs after giving Nikola Jokic and Co. a tough challenge before bowing out 1-4.

Edwards added another reason why he looked forward to another postseason run:

“I wanna play the Warriors. I wanna get to the Warriors. Wherever they are at, I wanna get to them. Draymond [Green] talks so much trash, that’s pretty much the only reason.”

Anthony Edwards did not face Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, who lost in the 2024 play-in tournament to the Sacramento Kings. Edwards got his revenge when he carried the Timberwolves to a 4-3 series win against the Denver Nuggets. The explosive guard fell short when his team went down in five games to the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.

Over two years following that interview, Edwards will get his wish. After the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Houston Rockets in a feisty series, the Timberwolves and the Dubs will meet in the second round. Green and his teammates earned the right to face the Timberwolves after holding on for a 103-89 win over the Rockets in Game 7 on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards and the well-rested Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday

The sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves needed only five games to eliminate the No. 3-ranked LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert had key roles in disposing of the LeBron James-led team.

The Timberwolves have not played since beating the Lakers 102-96 on April 30. They have roughly a week off before hosting the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on Tuesday.

The long series against the Houston Rockets could play a factor in the opening two games in Minnesota. Steph Curry, the Dubs’ 37-year-old superstar, played heavy minutes in the seven-game first-round thriller versus the Rockets. The two-time MVP has also been playing through an injured right thumb, making the short turnaround time crucial.

Like Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler averaged over 30 minutes per game with heavy usage. Golden State’s veterans could be running on fumes heading into Game 1 in the second round.

Anthony Edwards and his teammates could capitalize on their advantage and take command of the series after the first two home games.

