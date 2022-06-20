"Draymond out here throwing technical fouls on Twitter", "Even if there was a game 7, he’d drop a measly 4 pts and 6 fouls" - Fans hilariously troll Draymond Green for his scornful Father's Day tweet as Grizzlies-Dubs tussle continues

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been relentlessly trolling rival teams and their players following his team's championship win. The Boston Celtics were his latest target, but fans have hit back with some hilarious responses.

Green used the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday to remind the C's that the two teams would have been on the court playing a Game 7 had they not lost in Thursday's Game 6.

Here's what he tweeted:

"Getting ready for Game 7 tonight… locked in!!! Happy Father’s Day"

"Getting ready for Game 7 tonight… locked in!!! Happy Father's Day"

Green was in the spotlight for his back and forth with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant before he mocked the Celtics. NBA fans have thoroughly enjoyed the former DPOY's digs, but rival supporters haven't missed the opportunity to hit back.

Grizzlies fans, in particular, have been actively responding to Green. One posted on Twitter:

"Draymond out here throwing technical fouls on Twitter"

Another wrote:

"Even if there was a game 7, he’d drop a measly 4 pts and 6 fouls"

Here are some of the best reactions:

⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 @RunItBron
@BleacherReport Even if there was a game 7 he'd drop a measly 4 pts and 6 fouls

sdfan @1SDFAN
@BleacherReport This first time I've heard a sore winner.

Kirk Jones @KrjKirk
@BleacherReport I contributed more to 3 of Warriors wins than he did

Tre @TMadison25
@BleacherReport Draymond is probably contractually obligated to troll and have a beef going with at least one player/team at all times. 😂

Play Nice @PlvyNice
@BleacherReport Cavs had a whole 3-1 party when they won the chip lmao let draymond talk his shit a little

Tyler @Tylergford11
@BleacherReport My man talks an incredible amount of smoke for being the 9th best player on the team

Fans blast Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green for keeping receipts

The Golden State Warriors weren't favored by many to win the title this year. From analysts to rival fans and supporters, everyone had some harsh words for the franchise following their 2019 finals run. Kevin Durant's departure, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's long-term injuries led many to believe the Dubs weren't winning a title anytime soon with their current core.

They finished last in the 2019-20 season and ninth the next year, missing the playoffs after back-to-back losses in the play-in tournament to the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Green and company quietly soaked in all the criticism and negative perceptions about their title credentials.

However, they are now hitting back relentlessly after winning this year's championship. Except for Warriors fans, several others have directed criticism towards the Dubs for not keeping their demeanor after being crowned as champions.

Draymond Green, in particular, is leading the charge in that regard. He has engaged in back and forth with Ja Morant, retweeting stats and passing sarcastic remarks in full swing.

