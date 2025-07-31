"Draymond told the front office to reject the trade" - NBA fans react to Warriors shutting down deal for Dillon Brooks

The NBA offseason is in full swing, but the Golden State Warriors have hardly made any moves. They have been part of many rumors, but nothing significant has been completed.They still have to deal with Jonathan Kuminga, who could start a new chapter in his career with a different team. Ther Warriors and Suns have been linked in a potential deal for Kuminga in exchange for Dillon Brooks. However, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on Thursday that Phoenix has no intention of trading Brooks, and the Dubs are not interested in him.&quot;“Phoenix has not offered, and will not involve, newly acquired wing Dillon Brooks in trade conversations this offseason, nor would the Warriors hold interest in him, sources said,” Siegel wrote, via ClutchPoints.After Siegel broke the news, fans shared their opinions. A fan page joked that Draymond Green rejected the trade, and attached a video of an altercation between them.&quot;Draymond told the front office to reject the trade 😂😂,&quot; the fan page tweeted.Others joined in.&quot;Id hope not Jimmy straight up said he doesn't like him😭,&quot; another fan said.&quot;lmao unwanted goods,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Yeah if he became a Warrior I wouldn’t watch a single Warriors game this season,&quot; another fan said.Some focused on Green and Brooks potentially playing on the same team.&quot;Brooks and Draymond on the same team would be hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Dillon brooks and draymond looks like a nasty duo😂,&quot; another fan wrote.It remains to be seen if the Warriors make moves to improve their roster.NBA insider reveals Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga's preferred teamJonathan Kuminga is in a interesting situation this offseason. The former first-round pick reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Warriors over disagreement with some terms in his contract.NBA insider Marc J. Spears revealed Kuminga's preferred team on Wednesday.&quot;He wants to go,” Spears said, via &quot;NBA Today.&quot; “He wants to go. And the Kings are offering a starting spot, power forward next to Keegan Murray, next to (Domantas) Sabonis. He’s talked on a Zoom call with Scott Perry, the GM, BJ Armstrong, the assistant GM, and also with their head coach. So he’s in. He wants to go there&quot;Despite his interest in Sacramento, Golden State has not made drastic efforts to ship him. The only way for Kuminga to leave is via sign-and-trade, as he is a restricted free agent. Meanwhile, the Kings don't have enough cap space to sign him.Sacramento reportedly offered a conditional first-round pick, but the Warriors demanded an unprotected first-round pick, and a deal was not completed.