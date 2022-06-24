“Draymond translates to rings, Marcus doesn’t” - Colin Cowherd believes the Boston Celtics should trade Marcus Smart for 3x All-Star, says he’ll do it ‘tomorrow’

Boston Celtics' failure to win the 2022 NBA title has prompted suggestions to trade 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Sports commentator Colin Cowherd recently voiced his opinions on the subject.

It was an incredible season for the Celtics as they sought a record-setting 18th championship. Despite a slow start to the season, they turned things around and became one of the best teams in the league.

Unfortunately, they broke down in the finals and could not contend with the Golden State Warriors. Despite holding a 2-1 series lead, they lost the next three games which saw the Warriors win the series 4-2.

The Celtics might need to make some changes to contend for the 2023 title, and some are considering trading Smart. On 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd', Rich Bucher was a guest and talked about the dynamics of the Celtics team.

Cowherd, however, believes moving from Smart to get a scoring guard in the person of Bradley Beal might be what the Celtics need.

"Boston, I think struggles with making big moves with basketball because they got to the finals, they got their guys, this is what we do, we draft, develop, we trust our acumen and IQ. I was, last night, fishing around on the internet, and everybody is like, 'you can't move Marcus Smart,' and I'm like time out.

"To some degree, a lot of this is the stock market, buy low sell high. This is a loaded team with a rim protector defensively, two elite wing defenders, you don't need more defense. You need a scorer. You didn't have enough scorers, your offense dried up against the Warriors."

After going on about how the Warriors will get better defensively with players like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, he continued:

"I look at the Bradley Beal thing, and I'm like, Boston, this is not you, this is not of you. I would move Beal for Smart and picks tomorrow if I was Boston."

When Bucher compared Smart to Draymond Green regarding their toughness and leadership, Cowherd responded:

"Draymond translates to rings, Marcus doesn't."

The 3-time All-Star declined his $36 million player option with the Washington Wizards for the 2022-23 season. He is now an unrestricted free agent and said a lot of teams are looking to recruit him.

Marcus Smart reached the NBA Finals for the first time since joining the Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Marcus Smart was elected sixth in the 2014 draft and has since been with the Celtics. After several conference finals appearances, they finally reached the NBA Finals.

The Celtics first reached the Eastern Conference finals in the 2016-17 season. Unfortunately, they only managed one win in the series against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their next deep run in the playoffs came in the 2020 bubble season. They squared off against the Miami Heat and lost after six games.

The Celtics got back into the finals in the just-concluded season for the first time since 2010. While they looked like the stronger team on paper, the Warriors' experience saw them through.

