"Draymond turned the NBA to WWE" - Skip Bayless pulls no punches while reacting to Draymond Green-Rudy Gobert incident

Skip Bayless is the latest sports pundit to comment on Draymond Green’s suspension. Bayless went overboard in his take on Green and his latest antics, something he has done before.

Green is in the news and fodder for daily sports talk after getting suspended by the NBA for five games due to his involvement in the altercation in the Golden State Warriors game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Green came out of nowhere during a fight between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, engaged in a headlock with Rudy Gobert and dragged him out of the scuffle. Green and Gobert have a longstanding beef.

Bayless’ old TV partner Stephen A. Smith said people overreacted to Green’s antics. Bayless seemed to disagree. He was not a fan.

“Draymond turned the NBA into WWE,” Bayless said.

Bayless also criticized Green as a diva player. He said he is a player who likes the attention.

“Draymond is a look-at-me player. He has his podcast, which is successful. He has a job waiting for him at TNT. He is a look-at-me guy,” Bayless said, “When he acts out, he overacts.”

Bayless also said Green’s history was considered in the decision to suspend him for five games. Green has a long history of on-court antics.

Draymond Green’s suspension history

Skip Bayless did admit that five games was a lengthy suspension for Draymond Green. He suggested a less severe penalty, such as a two-game suspension.

“It is mostly due to his long history of unsportsmanlike acts. We get that,” Bayless said.

This will mark the fifth suspension in Green’s NBA career. He served a one-game suspension in the first round of the playoffs last season. He was penalized after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest during a game.

He was also infamously suspended during the 2016 NBA Finals. He was forced out of a game after hitting LeBron James in the groin. Draymond Green’s Warriors went on to blow a 3-1 lead and lose the Finals that year.

Draymond Green will be eligible to return on November 29. The Warriors take on their rival Sacramento Kings in Sacramento. Green will miss a homestand with two games against the OKC Thunder and one against the Houston Rockets. He will also miss a road game at the Phoenix Suns and a home game against the San Antonio Spurs.