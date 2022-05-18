×
“Draymond is in a video game and Luka is the final boss he needs to beat” - Kevin Wildes says he believes in Draymond Green, believes the Warriors will win the series

Modified May 18, 2022 10:39 PM IST
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been praised by Kevin Wildes. Wildes believes Green will find a way to stop Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals.

On Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," Kevin Wildes spoke about the greatness of Draymond Green and how Green can lock down Doncic, which will pretty much negate the biggest threat the Dallas Mavericks have in the series. Wildes said:

"I'm still picking the Warriors in 6. Because I believe in Draymond Green. Draymond is in a video game and Luka is the final boss he needs to beat.
"Luka really respects and admires Draymond and Draymond has been very respectful and admires Luka's game. No one has stopped Luka. If Draymond wants to back up the talk with some real play, I'd like to see him put the clamps on Luka."

The Golden State Warriors will go up against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals tonight. Both teams are coming into this game high on confidence.

"I'm still picking the Warriors in 6. I believe in Draymond Green. Draymond is in a video game & Luka is the final boss he needs to beat. No one has stopped Luka. If Dray wants to back up the talk, I'd like to see him put the clamps on Luka. Luka can't get his 4s." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/yhHurgallk

How important is Draymond Green for the Warriors?

Green in action against the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Draymond finished the regular season averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He put up those numbers while shooting 52.5% from the field and a paltry 29.6% from the perimeter.

Green's three-point capability is probably the only chink in his armor. He has recorded one triple-double and four double-doubles this season for the Warriors.

Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting so many open shots is because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

Draymond Green can play as a center as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

Green was also arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork allowing him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his size and stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Draymond Green is an incredible player that every great team would love to have. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

Edited by Adam Dickson
