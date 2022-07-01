“Draymond wants to be hated at this point”, “Skip Bayless really would eat him alive”, “Curry is literally cashing the checks that Draymond’s mouth keep writing” - Fans mock Draymond Green after 1x All-Star claps back at him for his comments

Draymond Green has made some controversial remarks since winning the NBA title, and Jaylen Brown is not having it. The Golden State Warriors forward has gone off about how he "took" Brown's heart, and fans are not exactly thrilled, either.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the finals despite enduring a 2-1 deficit away from home. With three consecutive wins, the Warriors secured their fourth NBA title in eight years.

On "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Green talked about the turning point for the Warriors.

"When Jaylen Brown went to the media and said, 'He tried to pull my shorts down,' I knew I took his heart," Green said. "I knew I took his heart. And not that I'll have it next year, I got to regain next year and next time we playing, but I knew for the rest of that series I had him.

"Because, you know, you're standing over me. And you gonna go to the media and say he tried to pull my shorts down? C'mon, bro. You're standing over me, own it.

"Another thing he said: 'We are not afraid of the Golden State Warriors.' I sent it to our team in the group chat and said, 'We are afraid of the Golden State Warriors.' 'Cause nobody asked you were y'all afraid of us, why the f**k are you talking about that? He's like, 'We are not afraid of them, we'll do this and we'll do that.'

"I knew at that point, I'm like, this is baby food, this is over and we gonna walk on out of here with a championship."

Brown responded to the video, saying that Green has "lost his mind."

"You can say whatever win you win. Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never," Brown tweeted.

Fans have taken commended Brown for clapping back, and they trolled Green.

Sir Shawn James @the6lueeffect @FCHWPO I said this weeks ago....dude got a podcast and think everything he say is facts, Skip Bayless really would eat him alive in a face to face battle @FCHWPO I said this weeks ago....dude got a podcast and think everything he say is facts, Skip Bayless really would eat him alive in a face to face battle

𝐽𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑦 @CelticsValid @FCHWPO It feels like Draymond wants to be hated at this point @FCHWPO It feels like Draymond wants to be hated at this point

CYBERZON @theCyberZon @FCHWPO draymond getting hate from his own fanbase rn for disrespecting curry @FCHWPO draymond getting hate from his own fanbase rn for disrespecting curry💀😂

🔥 @JB22STAN @FCHWPO Draymond got beef with the whole league lmfaoooo @FCHWPO Draymond got beef with the whole league lmfaoooo😭😭😭

tedposting @TeddyEconomo85 @FCHWPO LET EM KNOW KING! HE CANT COMPETE W YOU AND HE KNOWS IT ☘️☘️ @FCHWPO LET EM KNOW KING! HE CANT COMPETE W YOU AND HE KNOWS IT ☘️☘️

Sull @SullySoprano @FCHWPO The loudest man in the room is the weakest @FCHWPO The loudest man in the room is the weakest

DepictionGfx @teckknique @FCHWPO Can’t wait to see Draymond talk this talk when he trying to win with a struggling franchise @FCHWPO Can’t wait to see Draymond talk this talk when he trying to win with a struggling franchise 😭 https://t.co/CalVfNb0S1

Ray @Raymundg15 @FCHWPO Let him have it JB! All you need to do is work on your handles and you will eat them alive. Give us another step up summer! @FCHWPO Let him have it JB! All you need to do is work on your handles and you will eat them alive. Give us another step up summer!

Dominque White @Domo2012White . Its hilarious @FCHWPO The way he talk you would think he average a triple double instead of a triple single. Curry is literally cashing all the checks that draymond's mouth keep writing. Its hilarious @FCHWPO The way he talk you would think he average a triple double instead of a triple single. Curry is literally cashing all the checks that draymond's mouth keep writing 😂. Its hilarious

Daran 🤦🏾‍♂️ @DaranFaust @FCHWPO I like how Draymond pretends you wasn’t destroying him for majority of the series. To the point he had to be bench a full 4th quarter of the finals. @FCHWPO I like how Draymond pretends you wasn’t destroying him for majority of the series. To the point he had to be bench a full 4th quarter of the finals.

Although the Warriors won the series, Green had several poor outings. That's one of the reasons fans are surprised by the comments he is making.

Draymond Green has had a lot to say since the Warriors won the 2022 NBA title

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Draymond Green and his daughter Kyla Green.

Green felt disrespected throughout the title run and believes the Golden State Warriors' win sends the right message. Coming into the season, the Warriors were not the favorites to win the title, but they've proved otherwise.

On "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Green talked about how the title means a lot more than the previous three:

"This one feels different from any other one. It's like the ultimate f**k you."

When asked if the win felt like vindication, he said:

"It does. I felt like people doubted us more this time than they did prior to 2015, when we had never won anything. Everybody's like, 'Why in the parade are y'all saying, F everybody and shut up?' And that's because the reality is they disrespected the work we've already done.

"To disrespect us like we aren't champions and just write us off like we hadn't done it before, that's why I said, 'F**k them.' Simple."

With the Warriors re-establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the Western Conference after a two-year playoff hiatus, they are one to watch. They are currently one of the favorites to win the 2023 championship.

