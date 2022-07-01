“Draymond wants to be hated at this point”, “Skip Bayless really would eat him alive”, “Curry is literally cashing the checks that Draymond’s mouth keep writing” - Fans mock Draymond Green after 1x All-Star claps back at him for his comments

Draymond Green has made some controversial remarks since winning the NBA title, and Jaylen Brown is not having it. The Golden State Warriors forward has gone off about how he "took" Brown's heart, and fans are not exactly thrilled, either.
The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the finals despite enduring a 2-1 deficit away from home. With three consecutive wins, the Warriors secured their fourth NBA title in eight years.
On "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Green talked about the turning point for the Warriors.
"When Jaylen Brown went to the media and said, 'He tried to pull my shorts down,' I knew I took his heart," Green said. "I knew I took his heart. And not that I'll have it next year, I got to regain next year and next time we playing, but I knew for the rest of that series I had him.
"Because, you know, you're standing over me. And you gonna go to the media and say he tried to pull my shorts down? C'mon, bro. You're standing over me, own it.
"Another thing he said: 'We are not afraid of the Golden State Warriors.' I sent it to our team in the group chat and said, 'We are afraid of the Golden State Warriors.' 'Cause nobody asked you were y'all afraid of us, why the f**k are you talking about that? He's like, 'We are not afraid of them, we'll do this and we'll do that.'
"I knew at that point, I'm like, this is baby food, this is over and we gonna walk on out of here with a championship."
Brown responded to the video, saying that Green has "lost his mind."
"You can say whatever win you win. Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never," Brown tweeted.
Fans have taken commended Brown for clapping back, and they trolled Green.
Although the Warriors won the series, Green had several poor outings. That's one of the reasons fans are surprised by the comments he is making.
Draymond Green has had a lot to say since the Warriors won the 2022 NBA title
Green felt disrespected throughout the title run and believes the Golden State Warriors' win sends the right message. Coming into the season, the Warriors were not the favorites to win the title, but they've proved otherwise.
On "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Green talked about how the title means a lot more than the previous three:
"This one feels different from any other one. It's like the ultimate f**k you."
When asked if the win felt like vindication, he said:
"It does. I felt like people doubted us more this time than they did prior to 2015, when we had never won anything. Everybody's like, 'Why in the parade are y'all saying, F everybody and shut up?' And that's because the reality is they disrespected the work we've already done.
"To disrespect us like we aren't champions and just write us off like we hadn't done it before, that's why I said, 'F**k them.' Simple."
With the Warriors re-establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the Western Conference after a two-year playoff hiatus, they are one to watch. They are currently one of the favorites to win the 2023 championship.