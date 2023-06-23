"Draymond will take $95 million pay cut for his buddy LeBron James": NBA fans react to reports of Draymond Green's free agency plans

Before the start of free agency, Draymond Green made a shocking decision regarding his player option with the Golden State Warriors. He opted to decline and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

As a multi-time champion and Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green should have a good market in free agency. The former All-Star recently opened up on how he feels he is still a $100 million player in this league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following this news, NBA fans began pouring in with their thoughts on Green's free agency. As expected, a lot of the jokes were about the Golden State Warriors forward running off the be with LeBron James on the LA Lakers. The two are good friends and were recently seen together.

jah @sntjah @TheNBACentral He’s gonna take a 95 million pay cut to play with his best friend Lebron @TheNBACentral He’s gonna take a 95 million pay cut to play with his best friend Lebron

Aside from the LeBron jokes, many critics chimed in with their thoughts on Green no longer being worth that much to any NBA team.

Emmy @Emmmyalluu @TheNBACentral He talking about his podcast right @TheNBACentral He talking about his podcast right

Stifle-Tower27 @Stifle_Tower27 @TheNBACentral Good thing the 30 other teams don’t agree @TheNBACentral Good thing the 30 other teams don’t agree

Luke @Paradiime @TheNBACentral agrees with who lol noones saying this @TheNBACentral agrees with who lol noones saying this

Despite what some fans think, there were others that still believe Green is an elite defensive talent and can help any team win a title.

thegodfather @13_hm11 man plays ball

Creates plays and 4 championship @TheNBACentral Agreedman plays ballCreates plays and 4 championship @TheNBACentral Agreed ✅ man plays ball Creates plays and 4 championship

Green, 33, played in 73 games for the Warriors this season. In that span, he posted averages of 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

Could Draymond Green return to the Golden State Warriors?

When this news first surfaced, many believed that Draymond Green's time with the Golden State Warriors had come to an end. However, following recent events, the door might have re-opened for him to remain with the franchise.

Hours before the NBA Draft, the Warriors made a shocking move in which Jordan Poole was sent the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Getting that contract off the books could put the in a position to re-sign Green this summer.

For years now, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have spoke out about Green's importance to the franchise. They know they don't create a dynasty without him, and the trio hopes they can all finish their career together in Golden State.

With Poole no longer on the roster, the team no longer has to worry about the altercation that happened in training camp last year. The trade could also indicate they have some intention of trying to keep their title-winning core together.

There is no denying that Green is a valuable asset on and off the floor, but things could get tricky financially. With the new CBA in place, Green might have to go elsewhere if he wants one big payday before his career ends.

Poll : 0 votes