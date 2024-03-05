Drew Eubanks police report claims loose teeth & bleeding gums after punch from Isaiah Stewart

On Valentine's Day, Drew Eubanks was in a physical altercation with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. Reports have emerged of some of the damages he suffered from the incident.

The scuffle happened during pre-game before a Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons matchup. Eubanks and Stewart crossed paths in the tunnel and began exchanging words with each other. Things eventually escalated, and Stewart struck Eubanks in the face.

According to TMZ, the police report from Eubanks' fight with Stewart has surfaced. The Suns center told the cops that the punch he took to the face caused his gums to bleed and loosened some of his teeth.

Eubanks said that the fight on Valentine's Day stemmed from stuff that happened the previous time the Suns and Pistons squared off. Stewart was amped up to face off against him again, which led to a war of words and eventual punch.

"He got off the bus and he started, um, just talking s***," Eubanks told cops. "He said something along the lines of, 'You wanna run it back? We're right here. We can do it right now.'"

Has Drew Eubanks missed any time since his fight with Isaiah Stewart?

After the fight broke out, Isaiah Stewart was detained and arrested. He was let out later that night but had to appear in court a little over a week later. The NBA later reviewed the footage of the incident and suspended the Detroit Pistons big man as well.

While Drew Eubanks cited suffering injuries to his teeth and gums, it has not kept him out of action. In fact, he even suited up that night against the Pistons. The veteran center logged 18 minutes and ended with six points and six rebounds in a win.

Since the incident, Eubanks has not missed a game for the Phoenix Suns. Overall, he has missed just six games this season. Through 55 appearances, he's averaging 5.5 PPG and 4.2 RPG.

Drew Eubanks, 27, is in the midst of his sixth NBA season. He began his career with the San Antonio Spurs, where he played for three and a half years. Midway through the 2022 season, he was dealt from the Spurs to the Portland Trail Blazers. After just one and a half seasons with them, he was on the move once again.

On hitting free agency last offseason, Drew Eubanks decided to sign with the Suns on a minimum contract. There was some controversey in the signing, as Phoenix was accused of tampering. They were later found guilty, and the league stripped them of their second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.