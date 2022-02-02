"Drink Responsibily" - LeBron James brings 'Taco Tuesday' back, with Lobos tequila being the centerpiece of the Mexican feast

LeBron James’ pursuits have extended far beyond the four corners of the NBA. One of his most recent and popular projects is the Los Lobos 1707 Tequila. The 37-year-old not only promotes the drink but enjoys it himself from time to time.

The LA Lakers superstar posted a story on his Instagram account featuring the mouth-watering Taco Tuesday specialty, with a freshly-opened Los Lobos bottle as the main attraction. "King James" was probably savoring a drink or two from his own tequila brand after a hearty Mexican meal.

Delighting at the drink, though, came with caution, which was aptly the caption of the story:

“Drink Responsibily!! (Taco) TUEEEESSSSDAYYY”

It’s unclear if the word responsibly was intentionally misspelled or if it was a typographical error. Whatever the case may be, the four-time MVP is reminding Los Lobos fans to be responsible drinkers.

One of the team captains of the NBA’s 2022 All-Star has been going all out promoting Los Lobos to the masses. He recently posted a photo of himself showing off his four championship rings and his soon-to-be-released tequila. Founded last year, the hyped-up alcoholic drink will hit stores on a date later this month.

How can the LA Lakers keep themselves afloat while LeBron James recovers?

Limiting turnovers and effort will be needed by the LA Lakers to get back to winning ways

LeBron James was already tagged as doubtful by the LA Lakers before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, they remain concerned that he could sit out for a longer period if there is still swellness in his knee. The Lakers are 5-10 this season, including losses in their last three, without their franchise player.

Frank Vogel’s team is currently in 9th place in the Western Conference standings with a 24-27 record. Even without their captain, there’s still a big possibility that they’ll make the play-in tournament. The LA Lakers will count more on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to keep things going.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides. Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and could be out a few more games due to irritation in left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides want to be cautious and allow James to return once irritation subsides.

There are two things the Lakers must fix to stay afloat as the four-time champion recuperates. They would have to limit their turnovers and play with more effort on both ends of the floor. Their schedule is one of the toughest in the league going down the home stretch. Fixing these two things should at least give them a shot at the play-in and just give them enough time for LeBron James to be fully healthy.

