"Drives me crazy" - Paolo Banchero reveals frustrating aspect of injury recovery

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has unfortunately found himself sidelined due to injury. The Magic forward suffered a torn right oblique during their game against the Chicago Bulls last month, putting his season on pause.

In an interview with Andscape senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears Banchero talked about how he felt watching his team play without him.

"I don't know how guys do that. I really don't because it drives me crazy just being on the bench. But you got to do it. That's been the hardest part, just having to sit there every game."

Paolo Banchero started the season in impressive form, picking up where he left off last year after leading the Magic to an impressive fifth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. However, he was diagnosed with a torn right oblique and subsequently ruled out indefinitely.

Initially, the Magic struggled without Banchero, dropping five straight games following his absence. However, they have since turned their fortunes around, winning seven of their last eight matchups, including a win over the LA Lakers, where Franz Wagner made the game-winning shot.

Paolo Banchero targets to return before Christmas for the Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero has missed 12 since the injury he sustained in a 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls last month. While sidelined, Banchero has been eagerly anticipating his return to the court and has set a personal goal to be back before Christmas.

"Personally, this isn't from the medical team or anything, but the way I feel, I think [I'm back] before Christmas. So maybe that's a week before. A couple of days before. Now, if it's around that time, Arnie (Kander) says, 'Man, no way. You can't go,' then I'll listen. But if he gives me the green light, then I'm going to do it for sure."

In his third year, Banchero has continued to emerge as a focal point for the young Magic team. Before his injury, he notched a career-high 50 points against the Indiana Pacers in a hard-fought 119-115 win.

The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year has season averages of 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the fourth-seed Orlando Magic. While Banchero is eager to rejoin the lineup, the team has shown resilience in his absence and may not need to rush him back.

