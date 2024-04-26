"Dropping 50 with Bell's Palsy?": Joel Embiid's playoff career-high comes amid shocking news and NBA fans are stunned

Joel Embiid exploded for 50 points, a playoff career-high, to tow the Philadelphia 76ers to their first victory in their first-round matchup against the New York Knicks. However, shortly after this achievement, news broke that he had been receiving treatment for a mild case of Bell’s Palsy for the past week.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Joel Embiid's condition began during the 76ers’ play-in victory over Miami. In recent days, fans have been curious about the 76ers' big man, noting instances where he appeared to blink abnormally.

Considering his condition, fans are amazed by Embiid's performance, as he scored his 50 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field and 19-for-21 from the free-throw line, while also contributing eight rebounds and four assists to give the 76ers life in the playoffs.

Fans praise Joel Embiid for his scoring explosion despite his condition

Fans are in awe as Joel Embiid scores 50 despite his condition

However, some people made jokes about the incident, with one remarking on Wojnarowski's reporting of something that was supposed to be private and another joking about Embiid's dangerous play against Mitchell Robinson during the game.

Other fans resorted to making jokes

According to Mayo Clinic, Bell's palsy is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face, leading to a drooping appearance and difficulty in smiling or closing the affected eye.

While symptoms typically improve within weeks and fully recover within six months, some individuals may experience long-term effects.

The condition likely explains why Joel Embiid had been covering his face from reporters during postgame interviews. After Thursday's game, Embiid expressed that managing the condition was "pretty annoying," but he's "got to keep pushing.”

The 76ers aim to level the series in Game 4 on Sunday.

Joel Embiid makes 76ers history with 50-point night

With his 50-point performance on Thursday, Joel Embiid became the fifth 76ers player to score 50 points in the playoffs, joining the likes of Billy Cunningham and Allen Iverson.

Cunningham achieved this feat against Milwaukee in 1970, while Iverson recorded the team's top three scoring outbursts in the playoffs.

Iverson scored 55 points against the New Orleans Hornets in 2003 and 54 and 52 points against the Toronto Raptors just seven days apart in 2001.

Embiid's previous high was 40 points, set in June 2021. He scored 39, 37 and 36 points in his next highest-scoring games, all of which were tallied in the 2021 playoffs

