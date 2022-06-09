“Dropping F-Bombs with children in the crowd, real classy, good job Boston” - Klay Thompson calls out Celtics’ fans for going after Draymond Green and using cuss words to insult him

Klay Thompson called out Boston Celtics fans for their hostile behavior against Draymond Green. The home crowd went after Green, dropping 'F-bombs' at him through chants several times. They did it in the presence of Draymond's kids.

Thompson vented his frustration regarding the Celtics fans' behavior after the game by making sarcastic remarks, saying (via 95.7 The Game):

"We've played in front of rude people before, dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd, real classy, good job Boston."

Draymond Green has received plenty of hate and criticism online from Boston fans throughout the series. In Game 2, his altercation with Jaylen Brown made him the 'villain' of the series as he escaped a potential ejection. It came with the referees not issuing him a second technical foul that would've tossed him out before the end of the first half.

Green also engaged in verbal exchanges with several other Celtics players during that contest and in Game 3. Boston fans got their chance to express their frustrations towards his play in person, but their behavior got out of hand. Head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond's wife, Hazel Renee, also vented publicly.

Golden State lose Game 3 despite Klay Thompson's return to form; Draymond Green struggles again

Aside from Steph Curry, no one else in the Golden State Warriors side has been able to perform consistently during the NBA Finals. The two-time NBA MVP scored 31 points in the Game 3 loss, shooting 54% from the floor.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson returned to form with a 25-point performance. He shot five triples on the night after going one of eight from long distance in Game 2. However, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole failed to deliver the goods after a stellar performance in the previous match.

Green could only tally two points, four rebounds and three assists, shooting one of four from the floor, while Poole scored ten points on eight field-goal attempts. The Warriors needed Green to be at his best in this game. The Boston Celtics dominated the match with their size and athleticism.

They outscored the Warriors 52-26 in the paint and outrebounded them 47-31. It was a close encounter by the end of the third quarter as Golden State erased a 18-point deficit to take a two-point lead before entering the fourth period trailing by four. From there on, the Celtics put on a show as they outscored their counterparts 23-11 in the final 12 minutes.

The Golden State Warriors desperately need Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole to chip in better to give themselves a healthy chance of winning the title.

