Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers just got the best of his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. The latest star to team up with LeBron James dropped his first triple-double as a Laker to lead the team to a 107-99 win.

Doncic finished with 19 points on 6-of-17 from the floor, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Instead of talking about his performance, fans talked about how they inadvertently and hilariously recreated a scene from Will Ferrell's 'Semi-Pro.'

The scene featured Ferrell's character, "Jackie Moon," constantly passing the ball from the post to the perimeter and going back and forth, with both players refusing to shoot. In the game, Doncic made his best Will Ferrell impersonation before James eventually attempted a 3-pointer.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Y’all might not like this but this good fundamentals," one fan said.

"LeBron and Luka out here doing memes now? What’s next, a TikTok dance for an MVP?," one fan wrote.

"Yeah Lebron bouta start being lazy lmao Luka is Brons crutch," another one said.

"Jackie Moons the only player that could beat the lakers right now," another fan added.

"LeBron has never seen the wide open looks and easy buckets that playing with Luka creates for him," a Lakers fan wrote.

Will Ferrell is a diehard Lakers fan and is generally seen courtside at Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic's candid reaction to facing Dallas Mavericks for the first time

Luka Doncic's trade to the Lakers was the most talked-about news this month.

It's not usual to see a team trade the face of the franchise midway through the season, much less at 25 years old and months after making the NBA Finals.

While the game wasn't in Dallas, it was still quite emotional for Doncic, who told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that he literally phased out at times during the game.

“Sometimes I didn’t know what I was doing [out there] … I am just glad it’s over," he said.

Doncici posting a triple-double (19 points, 12 assists and 15 rebounds) was a testament to what the Mavericks gave up in the trade.

All eyes will be on him again when the Lakers travel to Texas to face the Mavericks at home on April 9.

