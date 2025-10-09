  • home icon
  • "Drug test dis brudda" - NBA fans stunned as Jayson Tatum soars for first dunk just 5 months after brutal Achilles injury

"Drug test dis brudda" - NBA fans stunned as Jayson Tatum soars for first dunk just 5 months after brutal Achilles injury

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 09, 2025
NBA fans react to Jayson Tatum dunking after 5 months since he was injured (Image Source: IMAGN)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is surprising fans with his speedy recovery from an Achilles tendon tear. Tatum suffered the devastating injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks in May. Since then, he's given updates on his rehab process, which has gotten fans excited.

Five months after his injury, Tatum is now showing off that he's able to dunk. Although it's not an athletic dunk, it still amazed fans who saw the video posted on X. In the video, the former Duke star was seen standing on both legs under the basket. After a couple of dribbles, he went up for a dunk and even hung in the rim for some time.

Watch the video below to see the six-time All-Star's injury development.

Fans were left speechless by Tatum's video, which sparked conversation on X. Here are some comments made by fans on the Celtics star's recuperation.

"Drug test dis brudda," a fan said.
"They must’ve given this n***a compound V," another fan commented.
"Bro went and got that ligament glue from China," one fan said.

Other fans created the expectation that Jayson Tatum would return quickly.

"Tatum after tearing an achillies will stay play more games this year than embiid 😭," someone commented.
"Celtics gonna make a playoff push aren’t they?" a comment read.
"His recovery has been impressive. Hopefully he can safely return this season for the Celtics," one fan commented.

Tatum is expected to miss the rest of the 2025-26 NBA season. However, the star player hasn't ruled out a potential late-season return on the court with his team.

The Celtics are "cautiously optimistic" on Jayson Tatum's potential late-season debut

Playing this season is almost impossible for someone who suffered an Achilles tendon tear. Stars like Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) have already been ruled out of the entire campaign. Both players also suffered similar injuries during the last playoffs.

But things are different for Jayson Tatum. He's determined to return to his All-Star state and be active on the floor with the Celtics. ESPN's Shams Charania appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday and said that the Boston franchise are open to the idea of the star forward playing this campaign.

“Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have not ruled him out. I think the Celtics are cautiously optimistic. Clearly, Jayson Tatum has a goal in mind that he wants to achieve. Now, whether he can get there by the time we’re in February, March, April, we’ll see. And we’ll see how that team is going to be. There are so many doctors’ clearances that come into play here, Pat, as you get closer to the end.”

The Celtics want to make sure that Jayson Tatum won't suffer another major setback if he does end up playing this season.

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

