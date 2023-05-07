“Drug test that man”, “Baptized AD” – Fans send in hilarious reactions to Andrew Wiggins’ poster on Anthony Davis

Andrew Wiggins rocked the entire Crypto.com Arena in the third quarter of Warriors-Lakers Game 3 on Sunday when he dunked all over Anthony Davis. It was a wild sequence that started with Davis blocking Steph Curry's reverse layup under the rim.

D'Angelo Russell tried to save the ball from going out of bounds but tipped it to Kevon Looney, who found the trailing Wiggins. Davis rushed to deny the Warriors forward but couldn't gather himself in time, leading to Wiggins' thunderous poster. Here's the clip of that play:

NBA @NBA



WHAT A SEQUENCE ON ABC. ANDREW WIGGINS POSTERWHAT A SEQUENCE ON ABC. ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER 😱WHAT A SEQUENCE ON ABC. https://t.co/ZfOja9ZsLS

Davis was phenomenal all game, recording four blocks and three steals on the defensive end. However, fans didn't let him live it down after Wiggins' dunk. The Warriors forward also received a lot of love. One fan wrote online:

"drug test that man"

Another reaction read:

"WIGGS JUST BAPTIZED AD"

Here are some more reactions:

kawhi fan @KawhiNewEra @TheNBACentral Wiggins just put Anthony Davis on a shirt wlh @TheNBACentral Wiggins just put Anthony Davis on a shirt wlh

mj23_world @mj23_world @warriors Both Lebron and AD came at him, Wiggs at that time didnt hear their footsteps @warriors Both Lebron and AD came at him, Wiggs at that time didnt hear their footsteps

Anthony Davis and Lakers have the last laugh

Andrew Wiggins may have had the biggest highlight of the night, but Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers had the last laugh. The Purple and Gold recorded a 127-97 win behind AD's dominant game. He tallied 25 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks, shooting 7-of-10. Davis went 10-of-11 from the FT line.

The Lakers center led the team's turnaround defensively in Game 3 after their 27-point loss in the previous game. Davis anchored LA's defense brilliantly as they made the adjustments against the Warriors' pick and rolls with Steph Curry in action that led to their loss in Game 2.

The Lakers neglected that by switching the primary defenders on Curry and Draymond Green. They put Austin Reaves on the former, while Jarred Vanderbilt started on the latter. Anthony Davis guarded JaMychal Green.

The Warriors couldn't get AD on the switch on the perimeter. JaMychal's inefficiency compared to Draymond on those pick-and-rolls with Curry forced the Warriors to change that game plan.

When they did have Davis on the switch, he covered the floor enough to deny the shooters and protect the rim. Davis showed plenty of activity on defense, cutting passing lanes and forcing turnovers that helped the Lakers attack in transition, where they are unstoppable.

The Lakers have taken a 2-1 series lead. With the next game at home as well, they have a solid chance of claiming a 3-1 series lead, which will significantly favor them and cause an upset for the second consecutive round.

