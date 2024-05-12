Dereck Lively II was seen interacting with Guinness World Record holder David Goggins at the sidelines during Game 3 of the skirmish between the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder at the American Airlines Center on Saturday. The world-record holder for 4030 pull-ups in a day was in attendance for the 2024 NBA playoff game, and fans noticed the interaction between him and Lively.

Expand Tweet

One fan referred to how Lively did a Goggins with his brilliant efforts in the final minutes of the game. Lively shot clutch free throws to help Dallas win, and the fan believed that interacting with the former Navy SEAL did the trick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dude carried the boats"

Expand Tweet

A fan cheered for Goggins. @pseptimiu said:

"Let's go Goggins!"

@sinc0e said:

"haven’t seen Goggins in a while, hope he’s doing good"

Lively got some share of attention as well for his impressive play coming off the bench as @wisdom_gohodzi said:

"Lively carried the boats today"

@goatofwallskree wrote:

"This man not missing another free throw all postseason now"

@teedeelamb pulled up a Goggins quote:

“You tired? No one cares if you’re tired! I’m waking you up at 4 AM tomorrow to run a half marathon”….

Dereck Lively II hustled in the final quarter with some locked-in defense to help the Mavericks clinch the game. The 105-101 win sees them lead the series 2-1 over the Thunder. The big ended the evening with 12 points and eight rebounds.

"I know my mama got me": Dereck Lively II clutch free throws sees Mavericks notch up a thrilling win

OKC Thunder's hack-a-Shaq strategy was distinctly seen when they employed the plan on Dereck Lively II when he missed three of the four free throws after being intentionally fouled.

He later dished it back to OKC when he nailed four FTs in a row in the tense final moments of the game. His last two free throws helped Dallas take a 100-95 lead with 3:06 remaining and eventually a 105-101 win..

Lively later credited his teammates and his mother for putting some confidence in him to rise to the challenge.

“Just having my teammates have my back makes you want to just step up and make (the free throws) even more. I know my mama got me. She’s watching me, and I know she’s telling me to make them damn free throws. So, I’ve got to step up and make them.”

It was a rough postseason for Lively who lost his mother, Kathy Drysdale on Apr. 12 at the age of 53. With the win, Dereck Lively and the Mavs are just two wins away from making the Western Conference Finals.