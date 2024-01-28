"Dude a coward": Nuggets fans unleash missing posters for Joel Embiid's continued Denver DNP

Joel Embiid has been incredible this season, continuing where he left off from his previous MVP season. However, he didn't suit up for Saturday night's 111-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. It was a home game for Denver, where Embiid last played on Nov. 8, 2019.

BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) shared an image via X of a fan holding an Embiid missing person poster during the game.

The missing person poster was a shot at Joel Embiid with fans hoping to see a rematch of their Jan. 16, head-to-head duel. Considering that the 76ers star has not played at the Ball Arena, some fans think he is "ducking smoke" against Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, with no consideration for his injury management.

The poster garnered numerous reactions, with some puzzled that there was a notion that Embiid was going to play.

"Dude a coward."

At this point, several NBA fans have adjusted their mindset when it comes to Joel Embiid's availability. With his extensive history of injuries in his career, the team's medical staff continues to remain cautious with his condition. Considering his importance to the team, they will want him fresh heading into the postseason.

Moreover, Embiid has missed 11 games this season and must not go beyond six more absences if he wants to be eligible to win awards, including NBA MVP, where he sits at the top of the race.

Joel Embiid talks about criticism for missing games

Speaking after the 124-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 15, Joel Embiid was aware of the criticisms thrown his way for missing games against tough competition this season, as per Hoop Life.

"(0:27) I mean you can't control if I get sick and I get the flu or whatever," Embiid said. "Can't control that. You can't control this, the knee, it's gonna swell up.

"Like I said, the goal is to be ready for the playoffs. If I can meet the criteria of 65 games and if I can play the games ... be dominant when it gets to that time in April ... that's all I care about."

Injuries are common in the NBA, often hampering a player's progress and also the team's success in a season. Joel Embiid is no stranger to protecting himself and sitting out ball games, all for the goal of being healthy come playoff time.

However, Embiid's health has remained an interesting discussion among fans and the media due to the number of games he has missed in his career. At the same time, it's not as if he wants to be in this kind of situation, especially with the pressure of bringing an NBA championship to the city of Philadelphia.

From his comments, Embiid urges patience and trust in this process he has taken as he wants nothing more than to be available for his team in the postseason. Moreover, the Sixers center is averaging 36.0 points (53.9% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range), 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

