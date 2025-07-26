  • home icon
"Dude dissed us in his prime on multiple occasions": Knicks fans strongly oppose idea of signing LeBron James after massive report surfaces

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 26, 2025 23:09 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

As far back as 2010, the New York Knicks have been a rumored destination for LeBron James. This past weekend, a new report added fuel to the speculations that James will land in the Big Apple one day — but some Knicks fans weren't exactly thrilled about this prospect.

In a piece published Saturday on "The Stein Line," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that James signing with the Knicks remains a possibility.

"I believe LeBron’s fondness for playing at MSG makes it unwise to say he'll never be a Knick," Stein wrote. "I’ll never rule out…He’s said to love The Garden that much."
Some Knicks fans, however, were less than thrilled with the prospect of LBJ moving to the team.

"Dude dissed us in his prime on multiple occasions. Hated on Dolan during the BLM period. May he rot in LA," one fan tweeted.
Late last month, James' agent Rich Paul told NBA insider Shams Charania hat the King would be opting into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers for next season. While this indicated that James would remain with purple and gold squad in 2025-26, the statement accompanying Paul's announcement added to the layers of intrigue surrounding his client.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told Charania. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all."
The emphasis on title contention has led fans and analysts to predict that James wants to go elsewhere at some point in the future. The Knicks, who made the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, could very well be in the running as an LBJ landing spot.

"Better playmaker than given credit": New Knicks HC praises former Sixth Man of the Year who will play for New York next season

Even as rumors involving James continue to swirl, the team itself has been making tweaks to its roster and coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.

In an interview with MSG Network's Alan Hahn earlier this month, new Knicks head coach Mike Brown spoke highly of Jordan Clarkson, a former Sixth Man of the Year who signed with the team earlier this month.

"He can score on all three levels, and we're excited with that coming to the table," Brown said. "He's also a better playmaker than given credit, and I'm looking forward to seeing some of that too."
Brown also praised new acquisition Guerschon Yabusele as an "unbelievable young man" who can play multiple positions.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
