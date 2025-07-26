"Dude dissed us in his prime on multiple occasions": Knicks fans strongly oppose idea of signing LeBron James after massive report surfaces

As far back as 2010, the New York Knicks have been a rumored destination for LeBron James. This past weekend, a new report added fuel to the speculations that James will land in the Big Apple one day — but some Knicks fans weren't exactly thrilled about this prospect.In a piece published Saturday on &quot;The Stein Line,&quot; NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that James signing with the Knicks remains a possibility.&quot;I believe LeBron’s fondness for playing at MSG makes it unwise to say he'll never be a Knick,&quot; Stein wrote. &quot;I’ll never rule out…He’s said to love The Garden that much.&quot;Some Knicks fans, however, were less than thrilled with the prospect of LBJ moving to the team.&quot;Dude dissed us in his prime on multiple occasions. Hated on Dolan during the BLM period. May he rot in LA,&quot; one fan tweeted. Likes To Drive Fast Sometimes @Mattyryan2kLINKDude dissed us in his prime on multiple occasions. Hated on Dolan during the BLM period. May he rot in LA𝗝𝗮𝘆 🏂 @DP0YSLINKWe’re not gutting our team for a 1 year rental foh ✌🏽not losing any sleep if he doesn’t become a knickThe Boss @RobertWCrossLINKno thanks. Next. 🧡💙my mom found my old account @burnertweetweLINKI love lebron but wasting a year of our championship window on his farewell tour would be idiotic. Especially with the current CBA where a championship window is like 2-3 years maxTheTank @CrazyBanker4LINKNo, not even if he pays to play for NYKBrendan @Brendan_1999_LINKI hope he's never a KnickLate last month, James' agent Rich Paul told NBA insider Shams Charania hat the King would be opting into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers for next season. While this indicated that James would remain with purple and gold squad in 2025-26, the statement accompanying Paul's announcement added to the layers of intrigue surrounding his client.&quot;LeBron wants to compete for a championship,&quot; Paul told Charania. &quot;He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.&quot;The emphasis on title contention has led fans and analysts to predict that James wants to go elsewhere at some point in the future. The Knicks, who made the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, could very well be in the running as an LBJ landing spot.&quot;Better playmaker than given credit&quot;: New Knicks HC praises former Sixth Man of the Year who will play for New York next seasonEven as rumors involving James continue to swirl, the team itself has been making tweaks to its roster and coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.In an interview with MSG Network's Alan Hahn earlier this month, new Knicks head coach Mike Brown spoke highly of Jordan Clarkson, a former Sixth Man of the Year who signed with the team earlier this month.&quot;He can score on all three levels, and we're excited with that coming to the table,&quot; Brown said. &quot;He's also a better playmaker than given credit, and I'm looking forward to seeing some of that too.&quot;Brown also praised new acquisition Guerschon Yabusele as an &quot;unbelievable young man&quot; who can play multiple positions.