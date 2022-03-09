"Dude, you just don't stop" - Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James' workout routine during their vacation in Cabo during the All-Star break

The kid from Akron, Ohio, seems to be the gift that keeps on giving.

LeBron James, in his 19th NBA season, has his highest scoring (29.4 points per game) average since 2010-11 (29.6 ppg). He set another record Saturday by dropping 56 points against the Golden State Warriors. By doing so, he became the only NBA player to score at least 50 points in a game before turning 21 years old and after turning 37.

His elite play and ability to keep injuries at arm's length throughout his career has baffled many. But his incredible athleticism and consistency might just owe itself to his work ethic. To that end, Draymond Green provided an anecdote on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show:"

"LeBron's historical night against my Warriors was brutal to watch but, in the same token, was extremely incredible. ... It's not as if this is just surprising LeBron had 56.

"It's funny because we were just in Cabo (San Lucas in Mexico) a couple of weeks ago for the All-Star break, and I walked into Bron's crib and he's using this stem-electrical-current type machine on his quads, and I said to him right then, 'Dude, you just don't stop.'"

James' lengthy career is a testament to not only his incredible work ethic and diet but also his freakish build.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Tristan Thompson on @KingJames : "He has the worst f––– diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f––– dunks on somebody." Tristan Thompson on @KingJames: "He has the worst f––– diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f––– dunks on somebody."

The return of Draymond Green

Draymond Green, on the same podcast episode, also gave a date for his return from a back injury. Green has been out since the Golden State Warriors hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 9. He suffered the injury during warmups and only started to pay homage to Klay Thompson's return. He exited after a mere seven seconds.

Green said:

"I am targeting my return next Monday, the 14th, versus the Wizards. I am excited as hell. I mean, it's been two months for sure, almost two and a half months by the time I play."

Green's return will also see the Warriors' homegrown Big Three in action for the first time since Thompson's exit from the NBA in 2019 (because of injury).

The Warriors have struggled plenty in the past two months, managing to stay second in the Western Conference by the skin of their teeth. Of that struggle, Green said:

"I think this rough patch has been great for our team. You know, people always look at our team, and they still think this is the Warriors that was winning championships (three NBA titles in five consecutive Finals appearances between 2015 and 2019).

"And the reality is it's not ... which is why I'm happy we're going through this patch, because now you really have to figure out what it takes to win in this league. I'd much rather this be happening now, than get punched in the mouth the first round of play-offs"

Green's return will be pivotal to the Warriors because of his invaluable contributions on both ends of the floor.

