"Dude looks like knock off Kimbo Slice" - Shabby-looking Kanye West spotted in LA for Lakers vs Celtics gets roasted by NBA fans

Kanye West, one of the most popular artists today due to his impressive music career and especially his controversial moments, was spotted outside the Crypto.com arena for the Christmas Day matchup between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Considering the artist's stature, fans immediately flocked over him with their cameras.

Pictures and videos of the encounter were uploaded on Reddit, courtesy of users s8lrac and Odd-Breadfruit_297, which led to many reactions. Some of the videos involved fans getting starstruck by Kanye West's appearance as he does so rarely, considering the kind of reception he gets in public.

However, some reactions went into mocking how the legendary rapper looked.

"Dude looks like knock off kimbo slice."

From the reactions, fans weren't fond of how West looked, even compared it to how he was when he dropped his "Donda" album in 2021. One fan described his look as similar to the Harry Potter character, Hagrid. Other fans wrote that he looks to be way too busy making music, resulting in his appearance.

Kanye West went to the Celtics and Lakers Christmas game with his girlfriend and three kids

Pictures were taken of Kanye West departing the Crypto.com arena with his Australian model girlfriend, Bianca Censori, along with his three kids, North, Saint and Psalm, as per Page Six's Francesca Bacardi. However, the article reported that West's daughter, Chicago, was not with him.

Moreover, West also made a statement addressing his previous antisemitic comments last month. He stated that he plans on "learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

Aside from Kanye West, other stars that were in attendance of the LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Christmas Day game

West was not the only celebrity in attendance at the NBA Christmas Day game between the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers, as per Daily Mail's Adam S. Levy. "Wonka" star Timothée Chalamet and Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder Flea also showed up to the highly anticipated matchup between two historic rivals.

Soccer player Eduardo Camavinga, DJ Zack Bia and internet personalities Corinna Kopf and David Dobrik were spotted as well.

Additionally, former NBA players, Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher and Trevor Ariza were also present.

For fans in the arena, stars like Jayson Tatum and Lebron James are worth the price of admission alone, but to see all of the celebrities was the cherry on top of the whole experience.