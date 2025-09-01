"Dude is so misogynistic": Fans erupt as Michael Porter Jr. lights up gender war with jaw-dropping WNBA vs. high school boys prediction

Fans reacted as Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. made some rather controversial comments regarding WNBA players. Many believe in the stereotype that basketball is a male-dominant sport because of the lack of physical presence women have on the hardwood.

While women may lag men in terms of physical attributes, their skills on the court are arguably on par, but Porter believes otherwise. In a viral video uploaded on social media, Porter mentioned that high school boys can easily beat WNBA players.

In Michael Porter Jr.'s opinion, high school boys are considered to be grown on the court. Porter reminisced about the time when players like Trae Young and he were playing in high school and how dominant they were at a young age, being talented enough to take on professionals at a young age.

Fans on social media didn't appreciate what Michael Porter had to say about WNBA players, though.

"This dude is so misogynistic, transphobic and homophobia. Just ll around hateful," one tweeted.

SCARLIGHT RED DRAGON ARCHFIEND! @CoolWhip3343 This dude is so misogynistic, transphobic and homophobia. Just all around hateful

_wonderOFF @_1w0nder @LakeShowYo The way they play nowadays. Some of these women will give them the business

JohnnyBravo @JonBras0824 @LakeShowYo MPJ got traded now he's out in the streets daily dropping takes with no regard for human life.... 😂😂😂😂

Ime Udoka's Sidechick @RaskinsThe @LakeShowYo This guy is so unlikable its incredible

Charlie @CharlieOdds_ @LakeShowYo “Caitlin Clark cold man” Mpjs face: 😑 He gotta stay off the internet 😂

E.D.N. @evildarkskinn @LakeShowYo He's rich enough to not care no more. LOL.

Michael Porter Jr. makes wild Nikola Jokic claim

Despite being set to play for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2025-26 NBA season, Michael Porter Jr. has a lot of love for his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

Porter played a pivotal role in the Nuggets win their first NBA title in 2023, doing so alongside arguably his best teammate by far, Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP and a seven-time All-Star. He's one of the biggest reasons why the Nuggets have evolved into a championship-contending team in recent memory. That's why Porter believes that The Joker is the greatest basketball player of all time.

"I'm going Nikola Jokic," Porter said about who the GOAT is. "The reason I say that is because he could've won MVP five years in a row. Can you name another player that could've won MVP five years in a row? ...

"I didn't get to see Michael Jordan day in and day out. I get to see Nikola Jokic every game, every day do this. I'm saying him. But obviously, I'd say LeBron, MJ, they're up there."

While Michael Porter Jr.'s take may be a bold one, there's no denying the greatness Jokic has brought to the hardwood.

