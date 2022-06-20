"Dude went to the Dennis Schroeder school of betting on yourself", "Warriors might not have won if they had him instead of GP2" - Fans troll Kent Bazemore mercilessly for leaving the Golden State Warriors for LA Lakers

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the Golden State Warriors have captured their fourth championship in eight years. However, Kent Bazemore missed out on winning a championship because he departed the Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of this season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bazemore turned down more money and a larger contract from the Warriors to sign with the Lakers as he believed this would be the best chance for him to win a championship.

While it is understandable that you would think the chances of winning a championship are pretty high with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as your teammates, the reality is that the Lakers have absolutely underachieved this season. Meanwhile, the Warriors managed to win their fourth championship in eight years.

Fans react to Bazemore leaving the Warriors for the Lakers

Fans flooded Reddit to hilariously and mercilessly troll Kent Bazermore for walking away from a championship-winning team like the Golden State Warriors to sign for the LA Lakers, who had a tumultuous campaign.

One fan compared him to Denis Schroder for making such a move, as Schroder infamously turned down a $80 million contract from the Lakers.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Some fans believe that the Warriors would not have discovered Gary Payton II had they kept Kent Bazemore.

How did the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors came up against the Boston Celtics, their toughest opponent, over the course of a series. These finals were dubbed as offense versus defense. The Celtics possess the best defense in the NBA, while the Warriors, arguably, have the greatest shooting backcourt in the history of the game.

Game 1 justified that this was a battle of styles, especially in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics defense produced stops when it mattered most. They also managed to score key buckets.

However, as the series progressed, the Warriors grew more and more. The likes of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson took time to get going in this series, but eventually, they got there. Until then, Steph Curry held down the fort. The Warriors defense also improved tremendously as they clamped down defensively on the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Golden State Warriors defense also managed to leak turnovers from the Celtics as the lack of a primary ball handler meant that the likes of Tatum and Brown kept running into traffic.

Andrew Wiggins grabbed rebound after rebound in Games 4, 5 and 6 while also picking up defensive assignments on Tatum. This, coupled with the Warriors managing to bag key buckets in big moments, ended up being the difference between the two teams.

