Duke’s no.1 pick is aghast after Cooper Flagg and Blue Devils crumble in Final Four

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 06, 2025 04:58 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Orlando Magic - Source: Getty
Duke’s no.1 pick is aghast after Cooper Flagg and Blue Devils crumble in Final Four

Paolo Banchero couldn't hide his disappointment as Cooper Flagg and Duke were stunned in the Final Four on Saturday. The former No. 1 draft pick from Duke and now Orlando Magic superstar minced no words as he shared his feelings on X (formerly Twitter) following the 70-67 loss to the Houston Cougars.

Ad

Banchero wrote:

"dawg that hurts 💔"

Flagg ended his evening with 27 points, four rebounds and seven assists. The F/G kept his team in the game before questionable officiating and a furious rally from Houston saw the side roar back to stun Duke. As for Banchero, the disappointment was clear.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek

Twitter icon

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी