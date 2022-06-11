"Dumb-a** turnovers by Tatum; Just keep it simple and either look to score or make the Hockey assists!!!" - Kendrick Perkins critical of Jayson Tatum's turnover tragedy in Game 4 of Finals as Celtics star records 14 turnovers in 4 games

Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins called out Jayson Tatum for committing silly turnovers during Game 4 of the Finals. Tatum made several head-scratching plays that allowed easy points for the Golden State Warriors. The Boston Celtics star committed six of Boston's 15 turnovers.

Perkins seemed visibly annoyed by Tatum and took to Twitter to express his thoughts, writing:

"Dumb a** turnovers by Tatum. Just keep it simple and either look to score or make the Hockey assists!!! Carry the hell on…"

Jayson Tatum has struggled with turnovers throughout this postseason. He is averaging four per game across 22 appearances. The Boston Celtics star needs to do better on that front.

His poor decision-making contributed to their loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. Tatum and company led by seven points and were the better team for most of the game, but couldn't execute their plans down the stretch, losing the tie 107-97.

Jayson Tatum admits he needs to be better with his decision-making and clean up his turnovers

Jayson Tatum took accountability for his underwhelming performance in the Boston Celtics' Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The three-time NBA All-Star finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but he shot only eight of 23 from the floor, including committing six turnovers.

Tatum attempted questionable shots early on the shot clock and delivered a couple of loose passes that proved costly throughout the contest. He also missed shots he usually converts, especially at the rim during Friday's match. Here's what the Celtics' wing said after the game, regarding the areas he needs to improve in (via Keith Smith):

"When I do have space, I gotta take the shot. When I held the ball too long, they were able to defend me. I gotta make quicker decisions. And I had too many turnovers tonight. I need to clean that up."

The Boston Celtics had a four-point advantage at halftime. However, they couldn't replicate their performance across the first two quarters in the second half. Jayson Tatum underperformed massively during that period. He produced only seven points, shooting two of nine from the floor.

Boston has been the better team in closeout situations, but that wasn't the case during Game 4. They were outscored 28-19 in the fourth period, shooting only seven of 21 from the floor. They struggled on the boards and second-chance points. The Warriors had a 55-42 advantage in the rebounding department and led the Celtics 23-13 in second-chance points.

Steph Curry put the Golden State Warriors on his back, carrying them to a win with a sublime 43-point, ten-rebound effort. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins dominated the boards bagging 17 points and 16 rebounds, while also playing excellent defense on Jayson Tatum to help the Warriors level the series 2-2.

