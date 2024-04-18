"Dumb battle": Victor Wembanyama gives perspective on blocking Giannis Antetokounmpo amid adrenaline rush

Victor Wembanyama had a very successful rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs and is primed to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Wembanyama recently reflected on his first year in the league, including his matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Jan. 4.

In an interview with The Ringer, Wembanyama discussed a variety of topics with Kevin O'Connor. He was asked about his brilliant block on Antetokounmpo, which showed his improved strength and toughness. He absorbed contact from the two-time MVP and still swatted his shot.

"I'm not sure maybe without the adrenaline, it might have hurt afterward," Wembanyama said. "I think I know some people can die from that but you know it was just like a "dumb battle."

"Strength against strength, and I had to resist as much as I can. I don't think I could totally stop him, but I had to absorb the contact as much as I could. I think I did the best as a job I could, but I'm proud to be at this level this year because before I wouldn't have been able to to absorb this contact for sure." [5:05 - 5:45]

The Jan. 4 game between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs showed fans a glimpse of the present vs. the future. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster game with 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the Bucks' 125-121 win.

Victor Wembanyama held his own against "The Greek Freak," finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. He made a crucial block on Antetokounmpo with less than 25 seconds left in the game with the Bucks up by three points.

Tre Jones missed a game-tying shot and Pat Connaughton split his free throws to put the game away with one second remaining.

Will Victor Wembanyama win the Rookie of the Year?

Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year after having a fantastic individual season with the San Antonio Spurs.

He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game. He led the league in blocks and was the first rookie to do it since Manute Bol back in 1986.

The Spurs had a woeful season as a team, but Wembanyama dominated as an individual player on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. Some experts picked him to win Defensive Player of the Year and even make an All-NBA Team.

Here are some historical stats from Wemby's rookie season:

The only rookie in NBA history to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks since the league began tracking steals and blocks.

The fifth player in NBA history to have at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and 10 blocks in an NBA game.

The fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

The first rookie since Shaquille O'Neal to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a game.

