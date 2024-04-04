"Dumbest s**t": Ice Cube's son condemns Lakers fans hating on LeBron James after another masterclass 

Rapper Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. hit at LA Lakers fans still hating on superstar LeBron James, following another solid performance in their road victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

"The King" had all-around numbers of 25 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes of play, to help the Purple and Gold to a 125-120 victory over the Wizards. It was their third straight win to improve to 44-33 and pad their playoff push.

Apart from the numbers, LeBron James delivered at key junctures late in the game to ensure there would not be any slip-ups on their way to the victory.

After witnessing another stellar showing from the 20-time NBA All-Star, Jackson, who played his father Ice Cube in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton, took to X, formerly Twitter, to lash out at Lakers fans still finding a way to criticize James despite all his efforts.

He said:

"Laker fans who hate on Bron. Please just stop. It's the dumbest s**t."

The win over the Wizards was an all-important one as it allowed the Lakers to continue to create separation from the Golden State Warriors (41-34) for ninth place in the Western Conference. LA (44-33) is now two games ahead of the 10th-running Warriors.

The Lakers are also within a game away from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, who have identical 44-31 records for seventh place.

LeBron James becomes 10th all-time assist leader in Lakers history in win over Wizards

Apart from helping the LA Lakers chalk up an important victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, LeBron James moved inside the top 10 of the team's all-time assist leaders list.

With his nine dimes against the Wizards, the 39-year-old NBA superstar is now at 2,756 assists in his sixth season in Los Angeles.

Magic Johnson remains the all-time assist leader in Lakers history with 10,141.

Next on the list is the late great Kobe Bryant with 6,306, followed by Jerry West (6,238), Norm Nixon (3,846) and Michael Cooper (3,666).

Completing the top 10 are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3,652), Elgin Baylor (3,650), Gail Goodrich (2,863) and James Worthy (2,791).

If LeBron James stays at the pace he is currently in, he should at least go all the way to eighth place when everything is said and done.

Lebron James joined the Lakers in the 2018-19 season and helped the team win an NBA title in 2020 and the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament this year.

In his six years to date with the the team, he has had career averages of 27.0 points, 8.0 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 344 games.

This season, he remains a force despite his advanced age, averaging team-highs of 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35 minutes of play.