"Dumbest sh*t ever for me": Kyrie Irving calls out society’s racial hypocrisy in blistering rant

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has taken up streaming after his season ended earlier than expected. Irving tore his ACL against the Sacramento Kings on March 3 and will return to the lineup next season. The 32-year-old was streaming on Saturday when he broke into a rant about racism and how it still affects people of his skin color.

The veteran guard also called out the hypocrisy and stupidity behind the discrimination that is still very prevalent in society. He said:

“Growing up in this society, just because you have this skin tone, you have different rules to abide by — or you can’t be proud of your history because of skin tone, because people really got killed because of [it].”

Irving seemed to struggle grappling with the fact that people can be ignorant enough to hold prejudice against people just because they look different. He added:

“Do you realize how stupid that is? You know how ignorant you've gotta be to put somebody in a tree and hang them because they're Black? That’s probably the dumbest sh*t I’ve ever heard, to be honest with you...it's the dumbest sh*t ever for me.”

Kyrie also tackled the narrative that Black people just ought to work hard to better their chances of prosperity. He pointed out that it is difficult to climb up the social order of a community that is built on a system that tries to subjugate Black Americans.

He also mentioned the nasty things he has to hear on the hardwood regularly to drive home his point of living in a prejudiced society.

Irving has endured racism a few times during his NBA career. A Boston fan once assaulted him in 2021 following a playoff game between the Celtics and the Nets. The fan in question threw a water bottle from the stands that hit Irving after the game.

He has also talked about the hate he received after leaving the Boston Celtics as a player. However, the Dallas guard has always tried to let his game do the talking for him.

He started 50 games for the Mavericks this season, recording 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. Irving might've improved his numbers further if it weren't for his injury, especially since his role as a scorer became much more important on the team after the departure of Luka Doncic.

"So the f*** what": Kyrie Irving addressed fans blaming ACL injury on increased load

Kyrie Irving put in some overtime for the Dallas Mavericks this season after the team lost Doncic to a trade and then Anthony Davis to an adductor injury. To make up for the absence of Davis, Kyrie had to finish his season playing 36.1 minutes per game.

This led to people claiming that Irving's increased workload is to blame for his ACL injury. He addressed the same during his stream on March 22:

"If you ask 95% of the league if they rather be playing 15 minutes or 35 minutes a night, I guarantee you 95% of them would say 35 minutes," Irving said. "I led the league in minutes, so the f*** what…"

Kyrie wasn't even ready to leave the floor after he tore his ACL and hopped to the free-throw line before exiting the game. Hopefully, he'll be ready to make another run with the Mavericks next season.

